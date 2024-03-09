Difficult Women: Unfiltered, Uninterrupted, Unapologetic

Once, in a room full of editors who had been summoned by a high-ranking government official, I was placed at a table with the official’s wife who seemed to have become used to being invisible, too. There were other editors, who were biologically male, sat next to us. A couple engaged in some conversation about cholesterol and diabetes. One praised the millet khichdi that was cooked by the hostess and took a few helpings in order to please her. None of them spoke to me. I was instantly invisible. I wasn’t an object of desire, or a subject of engagement. Me being there was an anomaly. Newsrooms are the domains of men, males. I was to be ignored. Consciously or subconsciously. At the other tables, there were many other editors, not biologically female. They spoke about geopolitics, oil prices, war, government schemes, etc. Towards the end of a long-winded dinner, the host came and thanked all the “gentlemen” who had come there. I didn’t remind him I was there, too. A woman.