An Experience To Cherish

But what most people don’t acknowledge or believe until it is upon us is that age is inevitable and it can sometimes be beautiful and you can actually enjoy it. For me, when I look back on my life of 72 years, I cannot believe that I have had the good fortune to be able to do something that I love for so many years, that for me the personal, the political, and the professional, have meshed and overlapped in ways that not many are lucky enough to have. At 30, I wondered if such a life was possible; at 50, I was living it; at 72, I acknowledge the joy of having lived it.

(Views expressed are personal)