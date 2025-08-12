Supreme Court Stays Coercive Action Against Siddarth Vardarajana By Assam Police

Foundation for Independent Journalism filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Section 152 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme court
Supreme court Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  •  Supreme Court restrains Assam police from taking coercive action against Siddharth Vardarajan 

  • SC directed Varadarajan to cooperate with the investigation into the matter.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained Assam Police from taking any coercive action against senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan in connection with an FIR lodged against him over an article on Operation Sindoor.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on the PIL filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs the web portal 'The Wire', challenging the constitutional validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 152 of the BNS deals with the "act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India".

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (L) and Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah(R) - X/PTI
Supreme Court Raps MP Over Vulgar Comments Against Colonel Sofia Qureshi

BY PTI

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine," it reads.

The EC maintained that the law does not require it to prepare or publish a separate list of names excluded from the draft rolls or the reasons for their non-inclusion. - | Photo: PTI
No Voter Name Deletion From Bihar Draft Rolls Without Notice, EC Tells Supreme Court

BY Outlook News Desk

The Supreme Court asked the members of the foundation and Varadarajan to cooperate with the investigation into the matter.

The bench tagged the matter with a similar pending plea in which notice was issued on August 8.

The FIR against Varadarajan was registered after an article was published in 'The Wire' on Operation Sindoor, under which India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. 

Published At:
