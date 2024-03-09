Age-Old Formula: How Ageing Actresses Are Typecast Into Older Roles

Towards the end of The Lunchbox (2013), Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), a widower, gets ready for a date. It’s an unlikely romance, an old-school romance: He and Ila (Nimrat Kaur) have never met; she sends him food to his office every day; they confide in each other through long letters. On the morning of his date though, when Saajan goes to the bathroom, he finds “it smelled the same, exactly the same after my grandfather had been in the shower,” he tells her later. It was the “smell of an old man”. “I don’t know when I became old—maybe it was that morning, maybe it was many mornings ago.” He reaches the restaurant and sees Ila: fidgety, pretty, young. Saajan wants to meet her, talk to her, but he turns around and leaves. “No one buys yesterday’s lottery ticket, Ila. You’re young; you can dream. And for some time, you let me in your dreams. I wanted to thank you for that.”