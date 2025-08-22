Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Trapped in Predatory Mindset

Rajnath Singh said Pak Army chief Asim Munir’s nuclear threat and “dumper truck” analogy reflect Islamabad’s failures and “predatory mindset.”
Citing Operation Sindoor, he warned Pakistan against harbouring “delusions” about challenging India’s security.
At the ET World Leaders’ Forum, Singh also invited global firms to invest in India’s growing defence-manufacturing sector.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the comments of Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were a confession of Islamabad's "failure" and a reflection of a "predatory" mindset. This comes after Munir's nuclear warning against India and his comparison of his own nation to a "dumper truck" a few days earlier.
PTI reported that in reference to Munir's remarks that the neighbouring country could use its nuclear weapons to destroy India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat in any future conflict with New Delhi, Singh stated that Pakistan should not harbour any such delusions following Operation Sindoor.
At the "Economic Times World Leaders' Forum" Singh was addressing the defence minister, claimed that Munir's comparison of his nation to a "dumper truck" and India to a gleaming Mercedes was a reflection of Islamabad's "own failure."
Munir allegedly remarked, "India is shining like a Mercedes, coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dumper truck full of gravel," when speaking to the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida. "Who will lose if the truck strikes the vehicle?" Singh claimed that these statements were an admission of Pakistan's shortcomings.
"Recently, Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, was heavily trolled both within Pakistan and across the world for his statement," he said.
"Everyone said that if two countries gained independence at the same time and one country, through hard work, sound policies and foresight, built an economy like a Ferrari, while the other is still in the state of a dumper, then it is their own failure," he said.
According to PTI, the defence minister, without directly referring to Munir's nuclear threat, said Operation Sindoor has shown India's approach in dealing with security challenges.
"The Pakistani army chief, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a predatory mentality (kabilai aur looteri mansikta) that Pakistan has been a victim of since its inception," he said.
"I feel that we must break this delusion of the Pakistani army. Such a delusion should not have arisen in their minds in the first place following Operation Sindoor.
"But we must ensure that alongside India's prosperity, our culture, and our economic prosperity, our defence capabilities and the spirit to fight for our national honour remain equally strong," Singh said.
India must make sure that the spirit of resistance endures throughout the nation's civilisation, according to the defence minister.
"India's philosophy is focused on peace and development. Development by itself is insufficient for us. Instead, it's more crucial for everyone to grow together," he stated.
In reaction to the Pahalgam terror incident on April 22, India began Operation Sindoor on May 7, focusing on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistani-controlled areas. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.
In his address, Singh also urged foreign companies to invest in India's defence sector.
"I would like to appeal to all foreign companies and investors to come and invest in India's vibrant defence-manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide you with all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. Our Make in India is not limited to India only. When you make in India, you will make for the world," he said