US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

Washington targets firms and individuals tied to Iran’s ballistic missile and drone procurement networks, says the US State Department.

The action, the US said, supports the reimposition of UN sanctions and other restrictive measures introduced in September in response to Iran’s “significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments. IMAGO / UPI Photo
  • The US imposed sanctions on 32 entities and individuals linked to Iran’s missile and UAV programmes.

  • Sanctioned parties include firms from India, China, UAE, Türkiye and others, PTI reported.

  • Washington said the move supports UN measures over Iran’s non-performance of nuclear commitments.

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions against 32 individuals and entities across several countries, including India and China, for their links to Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programmes, PTI reported.

The State Department said the measures form part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to counter what Washington sees as Iran’s continued development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons. The sanctions target parties based in Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, India and other jurisdictions that the US says operate multiple procurement networks supporting Tehran’s missile and UAV production.

The action, the US said, supports the reimposition of UN sanctions and other restrictive measures introduced in September in response to Iran’s “significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments.

US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said Iran exploits financial systems worldwide to launder funds and obtain components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes. He added: "At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat." "The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system," he said.

The Treasury linked India-based Farmlane Private Limited (Farmlane) to a UAE-based firm called Marco Klinge (Klinge), alleging the companies facilitated procurement of materials including sodium chlorate and sodium perchlorate.

PTI reported that the State Department said Washington will continue to use all available tools, including sanctions on entities located in third countries, to “expose, disrupt, and counter Iran’s procurement of equipment and items for its ballistic missile and UAV programmes, which jeopardise regional security and international stability.”

(With inputs from PTI)

