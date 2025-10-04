Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

Army chief Asim Munir’s advisors reportedly propose Pasni port plan to attract American funding for trade and infrastructure.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shehbaz Sharif UNGA 2025 Pakistan-India conflict Operation Sindoor Donald Trump
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, left, and Gen. Syed Asim Munir wait for their meeting with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. Photo: | Alex Brandon/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Advisors to Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, have approached US officials with a proposal to build and operate a port in Pasni, Balochistan.

  • The project aims to give US investors access to Pakistan’s key resources and fund a rail link to mineral-rich western regions.

  • The FT report says the offer followed Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif’s White House meeting with President Trump in September, and does not involve any US military use of the port.

Advisors of Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have approached US authorities with an offer to construct and operate a port on the Arabian Sea.

According to the FT, the plan calls for American investors to construct and run a terminal in the town of Pasni that would provide access to Pakistan's vital resources.  The port city of Pasni is located in the Gwadar District of the Balochistan province, which shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

Rubio highlighted Trump’s claims of having played a role in averting a potential nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan. - AP/PTI
US Monitoring India-Pakistan Tensions Closely, Says Secretary Of State Rubio

BY Outlook News Desk

Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in September, which prompted the action.  During that discussion, Sharif asked US businesses in the mining, technology, energy, and agriculture sectors to invest.

Related Content
Related Content

The FT claims that the offer was discussed with a few US officials and given to Munir before a late-December meeting with Trump in the White House.

According to the FT story, the plan does not call for the port to be used for US military installations; rather, it seeks to get development funding for a rail system that would connect the port to mineral-rich western regions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

  5. AUS-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Called Off In Colombo Without Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  5. Punjab Police Arrest man With Grenades Over Alleged ISI links In Amritsar

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review | Of Mobs, Billionaires And Secret Casinos

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  5. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra