Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

Advisors to Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, have approached US officials with a proposal to build and operate a port in Pasni, Balochistan.
The project aims to give US investors access to Pakistan’s key resources and fund a rail link to mineral-rich western regions.
The FT report says the offer followed Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif’s White House meeting with President Trump in September, and does not involve any US military use of the port.
Advisors of Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have approached US authorities with an offer to construct and operate a port on the Arabian Sea.
According to the FT, the plan calls for American investors to construct and run a terminal in the town of Pasni that would provide access to Pakistan's vital resources. The port city of Pasni is located in the Gwadar District of the Balochistan province, which shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan.
Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in September, which prompted the action. During that discussion, Sharif asked US businesses in the mining, technology, energy, and agriculture sectors to invest.
The FT claims that the offer was discussed with a few US officials and given to Munir before a late-December meeting with Trump in the White House.
According to the FT story, the plan does not call for the port to be used for US military installations; rather, it seeks to get development funding for a rail system that would connect the port to mineral-rich western regions.