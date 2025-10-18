Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

Pakistan Army Chief warns India of a “decisive response” in a nuclearised environment.
Munir highlights Pakistan’s role in neutralising threats during recent India-Pakistan clashes.
Army chief urges resolution of Kashmir and vows action against terrorism from Afghan soil.
Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday warned India of a “decisive response” to even a minor provocation, emphasising that there is no scope for war in a nuclearised environment.
Addressing a graduation ceremony of passing out cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul in Abbottabad, Munir said Pakistan would “never be intimidated, not coerced by rhetoric” and would act decisively against any provocation, PTI reported.
Referring to the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, Munir claimed that Pakistan’s armed forces had demonstrated “remarkable professionalism” and “far-reaching capabilities” by neutralising threats and emerging “victorious” against a “numerically superior adversary”.
The conflict began with India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. According to PTI, both countries reached an understanding on May 10 to end the four-day confrontation following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).
Munir also accused India of using terrorism to destabilise Pakistan, asserting that a handful of terrorists could not harm the country. He warned that all “proxies” operating from Afghan soil would be “raised to dust,” an apparent reference to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The Army chief urged India to resolve “core issues” in accordance with international norms, alluding to the Kashmir dispute, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to provide “moral and diplomatic support” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Describing Pakistan as a peace-oriented country, Munir highlighted its strong relations with major powers, including the US and China.
Cadets from several friendly countries, including Malaysia, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Yemen, Mali, Maldives and Nigeria, also graduated at the ceremony. Munir congratulated them and praised PMA’s role as a “cornerstone of military excellence and international camaraderie,” PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)