Islamabad Blast: Sri Lanka Cricket Instructs Team To Remain In Pakistan For Ongoing PAK Vs SL Series

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Despite a suicide blast in Islamabad that killed 12 and injured 27, the ODI went ahead as planned. SLC directed all players and staff to stay in Pakistan and complete the tour, warning of a formal review for anyone who leaves early

Some of the top starts in Sri Lanka cricket team will feature in the tournament. Photo: X/@Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has ordered its national team to continue the ongoing Pakistan tour despite rising security concerns following Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Islamabad. The board warned that any player or support staff member leaving early will face a formal review.

The decision came after several Sri Lankan players wanted to return home. The board moved swiftly to address the situation and held discussions with the squad to assure them of their safety in coordination with Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan Cricket Board Rescheduled The Series

Following the blast, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised the ODI schedule, the second match will now be played on Friday instead of Thursday, and the third on Sunday instead of Saturday, both in Rawalpindi.

The first ODI went ahead as planned on Tuesday, with Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka by six runs despite the explosion that killed 12 and injured 27 in nearby Islamabad.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Sri Lankan team for continuing the tour, saying on social media: "Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright."

Naqvi also met the Sri Lankan players at their Islamabad hotel to reassure them of enhanced security measures.

The attack has revived memories of the 2009 Lahore ambush, when gunmen targeted the Sri Lankan team bus and injured six players, leading to Pakistan’s long exile from hosting international cricket. The ongoing tour includes a three-match ODI series followed by a T20 tri-series with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, set for November 17–29.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Full Statement

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns.

Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.

In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled.

However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption.

If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review."

