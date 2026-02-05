ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lankan Board Urges PCB To Reconsider Boycott Of Indo-Pak Fixture, Citing Heavy Losses

SLC sources have claimed that its executive committee met on Tuesday and decided to write to the Pakistan Cricket Board, urging the 2009 champions to reconsider their controversial decision to boycott their clash against India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lankan Board Urges PCB To Reconsider Boycott Of Indo-Pak Fixture
ICC set to take strong actions against PCB for refusing to take field against India in upcoming T20 World Cup. Photo: AP; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka Cricket board write to Pakistani board to not boycott the Indo-Pak clash

  • The Men in Green are threatening to not play against reigning champions India

  • PCB stand in solidarity with Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 co-hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider their decision to boycott the high stakes Indo-Pak contest on February 15, citing the heavy losses it would inflict on all stakeholders of the tournament.

The Pakistani government announced the boycott of the marquee game against India in support of Bangladesh who were ousted from the World Cup due to security concerns despite low threat assurances from the International Cricket Council.

Plot Twist Upcoming As SLC Formally Write To PCB

However, there could be a fresh twist to the drama now with SLC writing a letter to PCB.

SLC sources told PTI that its executive committee met on Tuesday and decided to write to the Pakistan Cricket Board, urging the Pakistanis to reconsider their controversial decision. The letter was eventually dispatched on Thursday.

In the letter, SLC warned the PCB of potential adverse impact on tourism including cancellations of hotel bookings, flight reservations and logistical supplier inconveniences.

The SLC also mentioned in the letter that it was ready to host the sellout fixture at the Premadasa Stadium.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Newswire, SLC warned PCB that any non-participation in a marquee fixture of this nature would have wide-ranging implications, including substantial financial exposure, the loss of anticipated tourism inflows, and broader economic fallout.

"The correspondence also pointed out that Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Government of Sri Lanka, is mindful of the wider impact a boycott could have, affecting not only Sri Lanka Cricket but a broad range of stakeholders involved in ensuring the successful conduct of the tournament," the report added.

SLC Remind PCB How The Former Board Helped Them In Their Tough Times

In the letter, SLC also reminded the PCB of the role the former played in lifting Pakistan cricket out of international isolation by touring the country multiple times under "challenging and sensitive circumstances, including periods marked by serious security incidents, when other cricketing nations were hesitant to do so".

It was a reference to the period when teams stopped touring Pakistan following the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.

As per the Sri Lanka news website, SLC said it expects the same spirit of reciprocity to prevail, noting that Sri Lanka has extended full assurances on security, neutrality, and professionalism for all matches hosted in the country.

In a media interaction on Thursday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav made it clear that his team would be travelling to Colombo for the clash against Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha, in a separate interaction, said his team will go by its government directive.

The absence of an India-Pakistan contest in the ICC event could cause losses to the tune of USD 250 million.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana's Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Second Title

  2. RCB Vs DC: Jemimah Rodrigues ‘Proud’ Of Delhi Capitals Despite Fourth Consecutive WPL Final Defeat

  3. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Looks To Avoid USA Upset Repeat – ‘That’s History Now’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  4. Assam To Conduct Extensive SIR Of Voter List Post Assembly Polls: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  5. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

  4. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  5. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y