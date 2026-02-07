Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

The ICC has asked the PCB to justify their demand to invoke the Force Majeure clause for the India Vs Pakistan match; the apex body also wants to the board to provide evidences

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistans India Boycott: T20 World Cup Broadcasters May Move Court Against PCB, ICC Warns - Report
File image of the Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC hit back at PCB, following the latter board's ask to invoke Force Majeure clause

  • Pakistan wants to boycott their high-profile T20 World Cup clash against India

  • Apex body has asked the PCB to showcase evidences

In a latest development, just on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council has sought an explanation from the Pakistan Cricket Board about their decision to boycott the high-profile Indo-Pak match.

The PCB had asked ICC to implement the Force Majeure clause that would see them skip India Vs Pakistan on February 15, that too in a neutral venue at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In response, the apex governing body asked for justification on how the Force Majeure clause can be invoked to justify the team's decision to pull out of one match but play the remaining tournament as per directions from the Pakistan government.

The PCB had tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government, but the ICC aren't going to let them have it their way.

Yet there is a glimmer of hope after the PCB approached ICC for deliberations, following the apex body's reply to Pakistan's communication a few days back as per an ICC Director.

Related Content
Related Content

The ICC is engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action.

What is The Force Majeure Clause?

The Force majeure clause is a contractual provision that allows a party or organization from obliging with their duties due to extraordinary events beyond control such as war, natural disasters, government actions or public emergencies.

For the clause to apply, the affected party must demonstrate that the event was unforeseeable, unavoidable and that it took all reasonable steps to stop the impact.

And that's where the PCB fall in dilemma as they are just wanting to boycott one particular match and not the entire 15+ team tournament.

ICC Reprimands PCB; Seeks Proof Of Mitigation

Originally, the Pakistani government had announced that their team would only boycott the India fixture to showcase and express their support to Bangladesh, who were ousted from the tournament after refusing to play on Indian soil due to their security concerns.

The ICC has now sent across a series of queries, asking the PCB to demonstrate what efforts it made to mitigate the situation, explore alternatives or seek exemptions before opting for non-participation.

It is also being reported that the global body has set out clear conditions for the Force Majeure clause to be legitimately be triggered.

The PCB has to show evidences required for withdrawal from a scheduled match, as well as the sporting, commercial and governance consequences of such a step.

The ICC has also underlined the damages it could potentially claim if the invocation is found invalid.

PCB's problems do not stop their. The ICC has pointed out that selective participation strikes could expose the PCB to breach-of-contract claims as well as disciplinary action under ICC regulations.

PCB Engaged In Structured Dialogue

According to sources in the ICC, the global body has followed the same process that it followed with Bangladesh, which was also engaged for extensive deliberations for several days.

Pakistan Beat Netherlands

Meanwhile in their opening match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets in a closely fought encounter which was hanging in the balance for better parts of the game.

Chasing a target of 148, the Green Army stumbled quite too many times before Faheem Ashraf played out a differentiating knock of 29 off 11 balls. Pakistan will take on the United States of America in their next Group A game on February 10.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Hat-Trick Sets Up 35-Run Win For Windies

  2. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  3. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  4. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  5. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Suresh In Action After Sumit Nagal Setback

  2. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  3. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  3. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  4. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

  5. Centre Attempting To Undermine Tamil Nadu’s Financial, Educational Rights, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  3. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  4. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  5. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  5. Canada, France Open Consulates In Greenland In Show Of Support For Arctic Cooperation

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets