Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

ICC hit back at PCB, following the latter board's ask to invoke Force Majeure clause
Pakistan wants to boycott their high-profile T20 World Cup clash against India
Apex body has asked the PCB to showcase evidences
In a latest development, just on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council has sought an explanation from the Pakistan Cricket Board about their decision to boycott the high-profile Indo-Pak match.
The PCB had asked ICC to implement the Force Majeure clause that would see them skip India Vs Pakistan on February 15, that too in a neutral venue at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
In response, the apex governing body asked for justification on how the Force Majeure clause can be invoked to justify the team's decision to pull out of one match but play the remaining tournament as per directions from the Pakistan government.
The PCB had tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government, but the ICC aren't going to let them have it their way.
Yet there is a glimmer of hope after the PCB approached ICC for deliberations, following the apex body's reply to Pakistan's communication a few days back as per an ICC Director.
The ICC is engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action.
What is The Force Majeure Clause?
The Force majeure clause is a contractual provision that allows a party or organization from obliging with their duties due to extraordinary events beyond control such as war, natural disasters, government actions or public emergencies.
For the clause to apply, the affected party must demonstrate that the event was unforeseeable, unavoidable and that it took all reasonable steps to stop the impact.
And that's where the PCB fall in dilemma as they are just wanting to boycott one particular match and not the entire 15+ team tournament.
ICC Reprimands PCB; Seeks Proof Of Mitigation
Originally, the Pakistani government had announced that their team would only boycott the India fixture to showcase and express their support to Bangladesh, who were ousted from the tournament after refusing to play on Indian soil due to their security concerns.
The ICC has now sent across a series of queries, asking the PCB to demonstrate what efforts it made to mitigate the situation, explore alternatives or seek exemptions before opting for non-participation.
It is also being reported that the global body has set out clear conditions for the Force Majeure clause to be legitimately be triggered.
The PCB has to show evidences required for withdrawal from a scheduled match, as well as the sporting, commercial and governance consequences of such a step.
The ICC has also underlined the damages it could potentially claim if the invocation is found invalid.
PCB's problems do not stop their. The ICC has pointed out that selective participation strikes could expose the PCB to breach-of-contract claims as well as disciplinary action under ICC regulations.
PCB Engaged In Structured Dialogue
According to sources in the ICC, the global body has followed the same process that it followed with Bangladesh, which was also engaged for extensive deliberations for several days.
Pakistan Beat Netherlands
Meanwhile in their opening match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets in a closely fought encounter which was hanging in the balance for better parts of the game.
Chasing a target of 148, the Green Army stumbled quite too many times before Faheem Ashraf played out a differentiating knock of 29 off 11 balls. Pakistan will take on the United States of America in their next Group A game on February 10.