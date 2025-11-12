Islamabad Bomb Blast: Eight Sri Lanka Players To Leave Pakistan; 2nd ODI In Jeopardy - Report

Bomb blast in Islamabad killed 12 people, injured many others
Eight Sri Lankan players to reportedly return home due to security concerns
Second Pakistan vs Sri Lanka scheduled for November 13 could get cancelled
Eight Sri Lankan players, who are currently touring Pakistan with their national cricket team for an ongoing three-match one-day international (ODI) series, will reportedly return home on Thursday (November 13, 2025).
The decision stems from safety concerns following a deadly bomb blast in Islamabad that killed 12 people and injured several others, a PTI report cited a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source as saying on Wednesday. The safety worries intensified given the proximity of Rawalpindi – where the ODIs are being played – to the blast in Islamabad.
Impact On ODI Series And Triangular Tournament Plans
The abrupt departure of eight players also puts the second ODI match in doubt, and the game slated for Thursday could well be cancelled, the report added. Pakistan won the first ODI by six runs on Tuesday at the same venue, and this sudden change has unsettled both teams’ preparations.
In addition, the Sri Lankan team is scheduled to take part in a triangular series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe following the three ODIs. The report stated that SLC sources said replacements will be sent for those returning home.
Historical Context: Security Concerns For Sri Lankan Cricket In Pakistan
Security concerns have long shadowed Sri Lankan cricket tours in Pakistan. In 2009, gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team bus as it headed to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the second Test. The attack injured several team members – including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, and captain Mahela Jayawardene – and killed many Pakistani security personnel.
After this tragic event, foreign teams avoided touring Pakistan for over a decade, forcing the country to host its home matches at offshore venues in the Middle East. Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan in December 2019 eventually signalled the return of international cricket to the nation.
(With PTI inputs)