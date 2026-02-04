Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd T20I: Dushmantha Chameera Joins Lasith Malinga In Elite List After 5-Wicket Haul Against ENG

Dushmantha Chameera returned figures of 5/24, his maiden T20I five-wicket haul, against England
He became only the fifth Sri Lankan bowler to take a T20I fifer, joining an elite list
Chameera is just the second Sri Lankan to claim a T20I five-for against England, after Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka quick Dushmantha Chameera delivered a spell to remember in the third T20I against England cricket team at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, producing a career-defining performance even as the match slipped away from the hosts.
Bowling with pace, control and late movement, Dushmantha Chameera ripped through England’s batting line-up and finished with stunning figures of 5/24 in four overs, a spell that stood out as one of the best individual efforts of the series. The five-wicket haul wasn’t just about the match impact, it also etched Chameera’s name into Sri Lanka’s T20I record books.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he became only the fifth Sri Lankan bowler to claim a fifer in men’s T20 internationals, underlining the rarity of the feat in the format. His spell combined sharp bouncers, skiddy pace and clever variations, making scoring difficult even on a surface that wasn’t overly bowler-friendly.
Historic T20I Milestone for Chameera
With this performance, Chameera joined an elite list of Sri Lankan bowlers who have taken five wickets in a T20I innings, Lasith Malinga (twice), Rangana Herath, Nuwan Thushara, and Ajantha Mendis (twice).
That list features specialists from different eras and styles, which highlights the significance of Chameera’s achievement as a frontline fast bowler in a format often dominated by batters.
He also became just the second Sri Lankan to register a T20I five-wicket haul against England, joining Malinga in that exclusive club. Doing it against a strong English batting unit further elevated the value of the spell and showcased Chameera’s ability to deliver on the big stage.
Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd T20I: Match Report
England managed to post 128/9 in 20 overs, with Sri Lanka’s bowlers sharing the wickets but Chameera being the standout destroyer. His strikes at key moments kept England from breaking away, ensuring the total remained within reach for the home side.
However, Sri Lanka’s chase faltered under pressure as wickets fell regularly, and they were bowled out for 116 in 19.3 overs, handing England a 12-run win and a 3-0 series sweep. Despite the result, Chameera’s five-wicket burst remained the defining performance of the night.