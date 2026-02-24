Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Pallekele International Stadium

England's captain Harry Brook, centre, tosses the coin as Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha looks on before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

1/16 England and Pakistan players arrive for their national anthem before the start of their T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





2/16 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





3/16 England's Jofra Archer reacts after a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





4/16 Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





5/16 Pakistan's Saim Ayub leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





6/16 England's Jamie Overton takes the catch to get Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





7/16 Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





8/16 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





9/16 Pakistan's Babar Azam leaves the ground after losing his wicket as England's Jamie Overton, left, celebrates with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





10/16 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





11/16 England's Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





12/16 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





13/16 England's Liam Dawson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





14/16 England's captain Harry Brook reacts after dropping a catch during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





15/16 Pakistan's Usman Khan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





16/16 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





