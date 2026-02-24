Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Pallekele International Stadium

Pakistan face England in a crucial Super 8 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, with the Men in Green winning the toss and opting to bat first. Salman Ali Agha announced one change in the playing XI from their previous game, as they include their key pacer, Shaheen Afridi, in place of Faheem Ashraf. On the other hand, England captain Harry Brook comes with the same playing XI as in the last game.

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Harry Brook
England's captain Harry Brook, centre, tosses the coin as Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha looks on before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-
England and Pakistan players arrive for their national anthem before the start of their T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
2/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
3/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer reacts after a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
4/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Saim Ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
5/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Saim Ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
6/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Jamie Overton
England's Jamie Overton takes the catch to get Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
7/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
8/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
9/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam leaves the ground after losing his wicket as England's Jamie Overton, left, celebrates with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
10/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
11/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Jamie Overton
England's Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
12/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
13/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Liam Dawson
England's Liam Dawson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
14/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Harry Brook
England's captain Harry Brook reacts after dropping a catch during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
15/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Usman Khan
Pakistan's Usman Khan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
16/16
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

