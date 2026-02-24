Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Pallekele International Stadium
Pakistan face England in a crucial Super 8 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, with the Men in Green winning the toss and opting to bat first. Salman Ali Agha announced one change in the playing XI from their previous game, as they include their key pacer, Shaheen Afridi, in place of Faheem Ashraf. On the other hand, England captain Harry Brook comes with the same playing XI as in the last game.
