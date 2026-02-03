Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Lankans Stumbling In Chase Of 129-Run Target

Sri Lanka face England in the 3rd T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium – catch ball-by-ball commentary here
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to ball-by-ball commentary of the third T20 International between Sri Lanka and England on Tuesday, 3 February, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
With the series already out of reach, Dasun Shanaka’s side will be eager to end on a positive note and avoid a whitewash ahead of the T20 World Cup. England have dominated the first two games with strong performances from both bat and ball, and Sri Lanka will need their best effort to challenge a rampant Three Lions side in the final match before the World Cup warm-ups.
Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
England have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid
Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The third T20I between Sri Lanka and England will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network from 7 PM IST and will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode.