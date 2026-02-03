Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Lankans Stumbling In Chase Of 129-Run Target

England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb, 1. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Photo: Eranga Jayawardena

England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb, 1. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Photo: Eranga Jayawardena