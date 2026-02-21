Sri Lanka Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match

Sri Lanka vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get live streaming details, match preview, and head-to-head stats for Super 8 Match 42 between SL and ENG on Sunday, 22 February, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match
Sri Lanka Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England and Sri Lanka will kick off their Super Eight campaign.
Summary
  • England face Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight on 22 February at Pallekele

  • England aim to recover from group-stage struggles, while Sri Lanka depend on Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis

  • The match will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports TV

England and Sri Lanka will kick off their Super Eight campaign of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, 22 February, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla.

Both teams are in Group 2 with New Zealand and Pakistan, competing for a semi-final spot. England look to overcome inconsistent group-stage performances, while Sri Lanka aim to bounce back after a defeat to Zimbabwe.

England’s journey was patchy, with narrow wins over Nepal and Scotland, a loss to West Indies, and a win against Italy to finish second in Group C. The seeding format now gives them a chance to reset and target a fifth consecutive semi-final appearance.

Sri Lanka started strong with wins over Ireland, Oman, and Australia, highlighted by Pathum Nissanka’s century, but lost to Zimbabwe in the final group game. Coach Sanath Jayasuriya and captain Dasun Shanaka will be keen to see a strong start in the Super Eights.

England will rely on confidence from their recent T20 series whitewash over Sri Lanka, while the hosts must tighten their middle order and back their key batters, Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis, to challenge England’s attack.

Sri Lanka Vs England: T20I Head-To-Head Record

  • Total Matches Played: 17

  • England Won: 13

  • Sri Lanka Won: 4

Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

When to watch the Sri Lanka vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Sri Lanka vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, 22 February at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Sri Lanka vs England Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website, as well as on the Star Sports TV network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

