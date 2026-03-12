KKR At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Kolkata Knight Riders Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings

Summary of this article
IPL 2026 schedule was announced on March 11.
Due to elections, only the first phase of the schedule has been announced
Check the schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders below
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 on March 11, Wednesday. The tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, featuring a high-voltage opening match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the BCCI has released fixtures for only the first 20 matches, covering the period from March 28 to April 12. Standard evening matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, while double-header days will feature afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining schedule will be finalized and shared once the election dates are confirmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into IPL 2026 with a fresh look and a point to prove after a challenging eighth-place finish in 2025. They are yet to officially announce the captain for the next season, although it is expected that Ajinkya Rahane will carry on the responsibility.
Their coaching department has seen a significant shift with Abhishek Nayar taking over as head coach. A nostalgic yet functional change in the dugout sees the legendary Andre Russell return in a new role as the team's power coach following his retirement from the league.
KKR will play all their home games at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Armed with the largest purse in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, KKR was the most active team in the room. Following the release of high-profile names like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, the management successfully targeted world-class replacements and bowling depth.
Australian all-rounders Cameron Green was the marquee signing of the entire auction. KKR broke the bank for the Australian all-rounder, viewing him as the ideal long-term replacement for Russell's dual-impact role.
In a major bidding war, KKR secured the Sri Lankan pace ace Matheesha Pathirana to solve their death-over bowling concerns, providing a high-pace alternative to their spin-heavy attack.
They also added New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen to bolster the top order, alongside the experienced Tim Seifert. They also picked up domestic talents like Tejasvi Singh, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Kartik Tyagi and veterans like Rahul Tripathi and Akash Deep.
Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule For IPL 2026
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Mar-29
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Apr-02
|Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Apr-06
|Tuesday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Apr-09
|Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad For IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Akash Deep, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman (Released)
When is IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.