Sri Lanka Vs England, 1st T20I: Three Lions Beat Hosts By 11 Runs In Rain-Hit Match

Sri Lanka Vs England, 1st T20I: England made a winning start to the three-match series in Pallekele, overcoming rain delays to secure an 11-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern victory after standout performances from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka vs England match report 1st T20I 2026 Pallekele
Sam Curran celebrates his hat-trick against Sri Lanka.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England restricted Sri Lanka to 133-9 in a rain-reduced 17-over contest

  • Adil Rashid (3-19) and Sam Curran (3-38) lead the bowling attack

  • Phil Salt top-scored with 46 during chase, as rain halted play with the visitors ahead on DLS

England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs, using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, in the first of three T20Is between the teams in Balagolla.

Rain delayed the start of proceedings at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium by around 90 minutes and ensured the contest would be limited to 17 overs apiece. 

Spectators did not get quite that amount of action in the end, though England were well on course for victory by the time the covers came on again, 15 overs into their chase of 134.

Having been put in to bat by Harry Brook, Sri Lanka struggled against the bowling of Adil Rashid (3-19) and Sam Curran (3-38) in particular, though Jofra Archer was unable to take a wicket through three overs on his return from injury.

Rashid removed each of Sri Lanka's top two scorers – Kusal Mendis (37) and Pathum Nissanka (23), as the hosts failed to capitalise on a fast start.

Having been 76-2 at the time of Nissanka's dismissal, Sri Lanka tumbled all the way to 133 not out, losing their final four wickets for a mere four runs thanks to Curran's hat-trick in the penultimate over.

Related Content
Related Content

England's chase started with Phil Salt thumping the first three deliveries – from Maheesh Theekshana – for 14 runs, before Jos Buttler smashed Eshan Malinga for four consecutive fours in the third over.

But Buttler fell immediately after that streak to give Sri Lanka the breakthrough, and there appeared to be some jeopardy when Jacob Bethell (nine) fell to leave the tourists 48-2.

However, Salt continued to plug away, and England were 123-4 by the time he was caught for 46 by Dunith Wellalage, with Tom Banton adding 26 runs and Brook coming in to tack on an unbeaten 16 before the weather turned. 

England required nine off 12 deliveries when play was halted, with the DLS method declaring them victors by 11 runs

Data Debrief: Curran claims rare hat-trick

Curran's three wickets came in as many balls in the 15th over of the Sri Lanka innings, with Dasun Shanaka (20), Theekshana (0) and Matheesha Pathirana (0) his victims. 

His hat-trick was just the second by an England player in a T20I, after Chris Jordan achieved the feat against the United States at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus