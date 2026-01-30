Sri Lanka Vs England Highlights, 1st T20I: Visitors Pip Lankan Tigers By 11 Runs In Rain-Affected Affair

Phil Salt powers England to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed match at Pallekele International Stadium on January 30, 2026. englandcricket/X

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on January 30, 2026. ENG squeezed past SL by 11 runs in a rain-affected match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After being sent in to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled at 133 in 16.2 overs. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid were the pick of the bowlers for ENG with 3 wickets each. In response to the 134-run chase, England were cruising at 125/4 in 15 overs on the back of Phil Salt's blistering 46 off 35 balls, when the rain halted action, and visitors were given the match by 11 runs. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.

30 Jan 2026, 05:45:36 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Welcome! Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Stadium on January 30, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

30 Jan 2026, 05:59:32 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads! Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

30 Jan 2026, 06:38:26 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update! There was a threat of rain over the match but thankfully that's subsided now as the rain has stopped and the covers are off. Groundsmen are working hard to make conditions fit to play. The toss will happen soon.

30 Jan 2026, 07:01:54 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Rain Is Back! Just as it was looking that we are few minutes away from the toss, the cloud gates have opened once again and the covers are back on the ground. Stay tuned with us for the real-time updates of the match.

30 Jan 2026, 07:39:24 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Covers Stay On No change in fortunes at Pallekele. Rain continues to persist and the covers are still in place. Stay tuned with us for the real-time updates of the match.

30 Jan 2026, 08:17:34 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: New Toss Time Arrives Finally some positive update. Rain has stopped and covers have come off. Umpires completed the inspection too and provided a revised start time. Toss will take place at 8:25 PM, and the match will start at 8:40 PM. The game has been shortened to 17 overs per side.

30 Jan 2026, 08:30:30 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harry Brook Wins Toss Toss Update: England have won the toss and opted to bowl first

30 Jan 2026, 08:31:20 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: England's Playing XI England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

30 Jan 2026, 08:38:49 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Playing XI Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

30 Jan 2026, 08:57:30 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: SL 25/1 (3) Jamie Overton draws first blood for England. Kamil Mishara hit a six off him and was looking to double down, but he came back strong scalping a wicket. Angles in a short of length delivery and forces Mishara into a mistimed pull shot which is comfortably taken by Liam Dawson. Sri Lanka lose the first wicket. SL 25/1 (3)

30 Jan 2026, 09:09:09 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: SL 55/1 (6) Despite losing a wicket early, Sri Lanka finish the powerplay on a strong note. 55 runs from the first six overs is a good start and Pathum Nissanka is already set, ready to go big. His recent form in T20s has been on the rise and if he gets going, he can register a big score. As Kusal Mendis takes his time, SL will bank on Nissanka to fire. SL 55/1 (6)

30 Jan 2026, 09:26:25 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: SL 83/3 (9) Spinners enter the game immediately after being introduced into the attack and they scalp two important wickets. Adil Rashid traps Nissanka to hit him across the line for a slog sweep. Draws him into a miscued shot and Jos Buttler takes an easy catch. In the next over, Charith Asalanka goes behind his favourable matchup of Liam Dawson and gets holed out in the deep. Sri Lanka lose some steam. SL 83/3 (9)

30 Jan 2026, 09:40:53 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: SL 100/6 (12) Sri Lanka suffer an ugly collapse. It is the spinners who tighten their grip on the batters and force wickets. Adil Rashid is the first one to secure breakthrough as he draws Kusal Mendis to step out and attempt a big shot. The ball gripped enough for a miscue and a catch in the deep. Dawson's arm ball gets Janith Liyanage LBW and Rashid returns dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva. England on top here. SL 100/6 (12)

30 Jan 2026, 09:54:16 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: SL 125/6 (15) Dasun Shanaka find the boundaries a few times and injects some momentum into the game. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to support him well. Sri Lanka have suffered a collapse and now their aim will be to finish strong. England seamers are back in attack and they will not want to leak runs at this point with the game shortened due to rain. SL 125/6 (15)

30 Jan 2026, 10:03:19 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: SL 133 (16.2) Solid death bowling performance from England and they have bowled out Sri Lanka in the 17th over. Sam Curran takes a hat-trick and restricts Sri Lanka from getting a strong finish. First goes full to trap Dasun Shanka and then dismisses Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana to complete his hat-trick. The last wicket was a lethal yorker from round the wicket from him. SL got a strong start, but couldn't convert. SL 133 (16.2)

30 Jan 2026, 10:43:24 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Innings Underway! English openers - Phil Salt and Jos Buttler have made their way into the field with a 134-run target on their hands in 17 overs. Matheesha Pathirana will start the proceeding for SL with the ball. SL 0/0 (0)

30 Jan 2026, 10:46:27 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: 2 Down! 50 runs on the board for England but they have lost two wickets in doing so. Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell are on ones who have been dismissed but the dangerous Phil Salt is still on the crease, unbeaten at 21 in just 13 balls. ENG 53/2 (6)

30 Jan 2026, 11:02:39 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pathirana Strikes! Matheesha Pathirana returns in his second spell and removes Tom Banton. Banton has played an impactful cameo and the momentum is in England's favour. Yet, Pathirana shows enough skill to fox him. England still in control as they have successfully negotiated the spinners and are well on their way in the chase. ENG 87/3 (9.2)

30 Jan 2026, 11:14:34 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Salt Goes Big Despite their best attempts, England are too ahead in the game now to faulter. Phil Salt stayed alive and got his innings going and now he has enough momentum in his innings to get the occasional big shots to ease the pressure. Some good bowling efforts from Sri Lanka in the middle overs, but not enough to trouble Salt or England. The visitors are progressing towards a defeat here. ENG 105/3 (12)

30 Jan 2026, 11:37:29 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Win By DLS! As England were marching towards win, heavy rain came out of nowhere and stopped live action. England have been awarded the match as they were 2 runs ahead of the DLS par score. The DLS par score after 15 overs was 114/4 and visitors were 125/4, which means they have won the first T20I by 11 runs and lead the three-match series by 1-0.