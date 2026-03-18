Outlook Explainer: The Importance of Being Ayatollah

Summary of this article
Across parts of India with longstanding Shia communities — notably in Kashmir, Lucknow and Hyderabad — news of Khamenei’s death prompted gatherings where people openly expressed mourning and solidarity.
Some mourners see in his passing the loss of a spiritual champion
Others view the moment through the lens of global geopolitics and sectarian solidarity.
When Iranian state media confirmed on March 1 that the Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei, had been killed in a US–Israeli military strike, the news instantly echoed far beyond Tehran’s walls. In parts of India with significant Shia populations — from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk to the old city of Hyderabad — hundreds of mourners took to the streets. Many carried his portrait and chanted slogans of solidarity with Iran’s grief. In Kolkata, people protested the imperialism of the US and burned effigies. But in most cities, the scenes showcased a different kind of protest. Of loss.
But why has the death of a supreme leader thousands of kilometres away, in a foreign country, evoked such strong emotions globally? In India, hundreds gathered at town squares across Kashmir, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more. Women wept. Men wept. They chanted and held the late Ayatollah’s images close to their heart.
This was a small-scale replica of the thousands flooding the streets of Iran and mosques and town squares. Wailing, crying, chants, and people holding his picture.
But isn’t this the same supreme leader who was responsible, indirectly, for the deaths of thousands of protesters? When Iranian people took to the streets to oppose his nearly four-decade iron fisted rule, they were met with violence. Women have limited freedom and mobility in Iran, at least on two occasions, women were killed for reasons related to hijab rule flouting. Censorship and human rights violations have also been reported under the Islamic clerical leader’s rule. In fact, even as thousands grieved his loss, many Iranians were seen celebrating. They also took to the streets, a different sight than the mourners, where they burned his photographs and raised chants of freedom.
So why did so many shed tears for him? The response has more to do with religious emotions than geopolitics, particularly for Shia sect Muslims.
While it is not a direct correlation, or a perfect analogy, the closest example could be---imagine the Pope being killed or dying. Then the reactions of grief would make a little more obvious sense.
What “Ayatollah” Actually Means
The title Ayatollah comes from the Arabic Āyat Allāh, literally meaning “Sign of God”. Within Twelver Shia Islam — the largest Shia denomination, practised widely in Iran and influential among Shia communities in South Asia — an ayatollah is a high-ranking cleric, recognised for exceptional expertise in Islamic law, theology, and scriptural interpretation.
In Shia thought, for some followers, the religious authority embodied by an Ayatollah stems from the belief that the faithful must follow a learned jurist (marja-e-taqlid) whose interpretations guide both personal faith and communal norms. This makes an Ayatollah not merely a scholar, but a religious guide whom some devotees may regard as a source of moral and spiritual instruction.
A Religious Leader, Not Just a Head of State
In the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Supreme Leader holds the ultimate authority over the State — above presidents, cabinets and legislatures. But unlike secular heads of state, the Supreme Leader is also perceived as the highest religious authority for many Shia believers. His role is inseparable from faith, some believe, he stands not only at the summit of the political system, but also at the heart of a religious order that binds spiritual and temporal life together.
This religious dimension is crucial to understanding why his death has stirred expressions of grief among Shia Muslims in India. For many, Khamenei was not simply a foreign political figure — he was a symbolic guide whose authority derived from centuries-old theological traditions. Rehbar, as some would say. Shia mourners see his passing through the prism of martyrdom and sacred memory, linked to religious narratives such as those of the Battle of Karbala that deeply shape Shia collective consciousness.
To repeat the analogy, imagine the Pope being killed in a missile attack and how the Christians would respond.
Why Some in India Are Mourning
Across parts of India with longstanding Shia communities — notably in Kashmir, Lucknow and Hyderabad — news of Khamenei’s death prompted gatherings where people openly expressed mourning and solidarity. Demonstrators raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. In Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, protests and marches were carried out, with crowds carrying portraits and offering prayers. Men and women alike, weeping and expressing grief.
For some Kashmiris and others, the emotional response is rooted not only in current events, but in historical and cultural ties with Iran. These include decades-old religious linkage and the perception of Iran as a symbol of Shia identity in a region where that identity has longstanding resonance.
A Crossroads of Faith and Politics
No contemporary event neatly separates religion from politics, and the reaction to Khamenei’s death is no exception. Some mourners see in his passing the loss of a spiritual champion; others view the moment through the lens of global geopolitics and sectarian solidarity. What unites both is an understanding of the Ayatollah not as a bureaucratic functionary, but as a religious figurehead whose influence extended beyond national borders and into the devotional lives of adherents.
In the end, the meaning of “Ayatollah”, and not the identity of a Supreme Leader, is what caused this wave of grief.