After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

Summary of this article
The response in India reflects deep civilisational and cultural ties with Iran, not just political alignment.
Khamenei’s legacy resonates through a shared anti-colonial consciousness rooted in sovereignty and cultural identity.
His assassination has amplified debates around global power, justice, and the meaning of resistance in the modern world.
The assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February 2026, carried out in a joint US–Israeli military operation, has sent shockwaves across the globe. While his martyrdom has significant implications for geopolitics, its emotional and ideological reverberations have been particularly profound among Indian Muslims, especially the Shiite community. The response in India, marked by widespread mourning, protests, and cultural expressions of solidarity, offers a lens to examine the deeper historical, cultural, and intellectual ties between India and Iran. It also highlights the enduring relevance of anti-colonial thought in shaping contemporary global consciousness.
A Leader Beyond Borders
Ayatollah Khamenei’s influence extended far beyond Iran’s borders, as he symbolised resistance to Western domination, a voice for justice, and a promoter of cultural and civilisational identity. His leadership was defined by an unwavering commitment to principles such as self-reliance, cultural continuity, and opposition to foreign interference, values that resonate deeply in post-colonial societies like India.
For Indian Muslims, particularly the Shiite community, the largest outside Iran and Iraq, Ayatollah Khamenei was more than a political leader. He was a spiritual guide, a cultural bridge, and an emblem of steadfastness in the face of global power asymmetries. His legacy was not confined to theological discourse. His emphasis on cultural identity and civilisational progress made him a figure of global significance.
The Indian Connection: Civilizational Ties and Historical Parallels
India and Iran share a rich tapestry of historical and cultural connections that stretch back centuries. The Persian language once flourished in India, influencing its literature, art, and architecture. Scholars, poets, and mystics from both regions engaged in vibrant intellectual exchanges, creating a shared cultural heritage that transcended political boundaries.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s recognition of this shared history was not merely symbolic. He consistently emphasised the importance of cultural diplomacy as a cornerstone for Indo-Iranian relations. His vision sought to revive these historical ties to foster a sense of Asian cultural identity and intellectual independence. This approach resonated strongly in India, where the memory of its own colonial past has instilled a deep appreciation for sovereignty and cultural self-determination.
His anti-colonial stance found further alignment with India’s own history of resistance against imperialism. Leaders of India’s independence movement—Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad—articulated principles of self-reliance, unity, and cultural preservation that echo in his political and spiritual philosophy. For many Indians, his message was not foreign but deeply familiar.
Martyrdom as Moral Victory: The Emotional Response in India
The manner of Ayatollah Khamenei’s death added another layer to his legacy. In Islamic political culture, particularly within Shiite thought, martyrdom is not merely an end but a moral victory. It transforms the individual into a symbol of resistance and fortifies their ideological legacy. For Indian Muslims, this narrative struck a powerful chord.
The perception of injustice surrounding his assassination amplified this emotional response. Many viewed the targeted killing as yet another instance of international double standards and the selective application of force by powerful states. This sentiment was not confined to those who agreed with all aspects of his policies; even those critical of certain positions saw his assassination as an affront to sovereignty and justice.
In India, this led to an outpouring of grief that transcended political affiliations. Protests, candlelight vigils, mourning ceremonies, and online campaigns became avenues for expressing solidarity. The response reflected not just sorrow for the loss of a leader but also a broader critique of global power dynamics.
A Framework for Civilizational Diplomacy
Ayatollah Khamenei’s vision for Indo-Iranian relations extended beyond transactional geopolitics. He encouraged reviving the deep cultural and intellectual ties between the two nations to counter homogenising global influences. This approach aligns with a growing recognition that durable international relationships must be rooted in shared history and identity rather than short-term strategic interests.
His emphasis on civilizational continuity challenged prevailing narratives that prioritise economic or military alliances over cultural engagement. For Khamenei, the Persian (Farsi) literary traditions that once thrived in India, the centuries-old exchanges between scholars and artists, and the shared spiritual histories were not relics of the past but foundations for a collaborative future.
This perspective resonates with India’s own pluralistic ethos. By acknowledging India’s cultural diversity and historical resilience, Khamenei positioned the country as a crucial partner in building what he termed a “New Islamic civilisation.” His vision was not limited to religious solidarity but extended to a broader framework of intellectual independence and cultural revival.
Anti-Colonial Thought: A Bridge Between Traditions
One of Ayatollah Khamenei’s most compelling contributions was his framing of colonialism as an ongoing structure rather than a historical event. He argued that political, economic, and cultural forms of domination continue to shape global power dynamics. This analysis finds strong parallels in India’s own anti-colonial tradition.
Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi emphasised non-violent resistance against imperial rule, while Jawaharlal Nehru championed political sovereignty and national development. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad advocated for intellectual independence within a pluralistic society. These principles align closely with Ayatollah Khamenei’s emphasis on self-reliance, resistance to domination, and cultural confidence.
This shared anti-colonial consciousness has created a conceptual bridge between Iranian and Indian traditions. It explains why his message resonates so deeply in India, where the memory of colonial subjugation remains an integral part of national identity.
The Global Implications of Resistance
The global mourning following Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination underscores the enduring relevance of resistance-oriented thought in today’s world. His legacy challenges us to rethink the terms of global engagement, emphasizing identity, justice, and civilisational continuity over transactional alliances.
For Indian Muslims—and indeed for many others around the world—his martyrdom is not merely a political incident but a moment of reckoning. It serves as a reminder that questions of faith, justice, and sovereignty cannot be divorced from lived political realities.
To view Ayatollah Khamenei solely through the lens of statecraft is to overlook the broader dimensions of his legacy. His life’s work was not just about governing Iran; it was about articulating a vision for civilizational revival rooted in value-based thought and anti-colonial critique. His emphasis on reconnecting historical ties between India and Iran offers valuable lessons for a world increasingly dominated by short-term interests.
At its core, his legacy challenges us to reconsider what constitutes meaningful international relations. In an era where power dynamics often overshadow principles, his life serves as a testament to the enduring importance of cultural identity, intellectual independence, and moral resistance.
The mourning in India is not just an emotional response; it is an acknowledgment of shared history and values. It is a call to engage with deeper reservoirs of identity and memory as we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape. Ignoring this moment would not only oversimplify the present but also risk overlooking an emerging paradigm that seeks to redefine how nations relate to one another in the twenty-first century.
The views expressed by the author are personal.