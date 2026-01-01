‘We Stand for Dignity, Not Submission’: Iran’s Rep in India on War, Faith & Global Double Standards

I recall visiting his home once, and his son, the current Ayatollah, who was my friend, told me this story: one night, they received a call that his mother had suffered a heart attack. They took her to the nearest hospital, which was quite modest. The following weekend, the hospital director recounted: ‘They told me the Supreme Leader intended to visit. I asked why this hospital, it is a very ordinary one. They said: his wife has been here for a week. I went to see her, and she was in a shared ward, no private room.’There was also a general doctor who once received a young mother with a sick baby. When he learned the child was the Supreme Leader's son, he was speechless. She simply said: ‘Agha does not allow us to have anything special. A leader must be with his people.’When they proposed building him a bunker, he replied: ‘Iran has 90 million people. Build 90 million bunkers, and then come back for mine.’ When there was an electricity shortage, he ordered the lights in his own home turned off: ‘If my people have no electricity, neither should I.’ He never once used a private aircraft, he always flew with the general public.Imam Ali, peace be upon him, once said: ‘All people are of two kinds, either they share your faith, or they share your humanity. There should be no difference in how you treat them.’ This man lived by those words, in his dress, his food, his conduct. Once, I was his guest for lunch. They brought bread and tomatoes. I waited for the main meal. Nothing else came. I said, ‘I am still hungry, where is the food?’ That was the food. That was his life.