Iran’s Supreme Leader Declares Middle East ‘Will No Longer Serve as Shields’ for US Bases Amid Fragile Ceasefire bases

Currently, a fragile ceasefire has managed to hold since April 8, offering a brief, anxious breathing room for civilians caught in the crossfire. Behind closed doors, Iranian and American diplomats are engaged in a tense game of tug-of-war, trading understandings to bring a permanent end to the war that erupted in late February. Iran’s foreign ministry hints at progress on several fronts, but the optimism is guarded; a final agreement is far from imminent. On the ground, the reality remains incredibly volatile. Just as political statements talk of peace, Iran's Revolutionary Guards recently claimed to have downed a US drone, while US Central Command reported strikes on missile sites in southern Iran. It is a sobering reminder that while leaders speak of shifting tides and historic turning points, the people of the region continue to live on a knife's edge, waiting to see if diplomacy can truly outrun the drums of war.