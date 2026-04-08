Kashmir Erupts In Celebration As US-Iran Ceasefire Halts Hostilities

People raise slogans and hold a portrait of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, after US President Donald Trump pulled back from his threats to destroy Iranian civilization, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Photo: Yasir Iqbal

People raise slogans and hold a portrait of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, after US President Donald Trump pulled back from his threats to destroy Iranian civilization, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Photo: Yasir Iqbal