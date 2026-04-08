Kashmir Erupts In Celebration As US-Iran Ceasefire Halts Hostilities

Celebratory processions were carried out in Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, including in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Budgam.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Published at:
Victory celebrations in Kashmir
People raise slogans and hold a portrait of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, after US President Donald Trump pulled back from his threats to destroy Iranian civilization, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon

.Summary of this article

  • Celebrations were witnessed across Kashmir after the declaration of a ceasefire by the US and Iran

  • After the war, Shias had also donated money and valuables to assist the people of Iran

  • Protests were witnessed in February after the US and Israel carried out military strikes, leading to retaliatory action by Iran

Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, 25, erupted in joy after a ceasefire was declared by the US and Iran, halting the war that started on February 28, which also saw tit-for tat attacks by Israel on the military and civilian infrastructure in the West Asian country.

For Imtiyaz, a Shia Muslim, the ceasefire also meant that Iran emerged victorious. “It is a victory for us. The truce has come at  Iran's own terms,” says Dar, a resident of North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Celebrations were witnessed across Kashmir after the ceasefire, while people had earlier donated money and valuables to the war-affected people of Iran. On the first day of the joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28, massive protests were witnessed in several parts of Kashmir, with both men and women converging on the streets to demonstrate against the United States. In Srinagar’s commercial hub, Lal Chowk, people converged in thousands, while the members of the Shia community also protested the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sunni Muslims also supported Iran, even when countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also seen damage to their civilian infrastructure in the Iranian strikes. “This is a victory for all Muslims,” says Imtiyaz. Scenes of jubilation were witnessed as people burnt firecrackers to celebrate the truce while both men and women poured on the roads to take out victory processions leading to traffic jams. In the marches that were taken out, people were carrying the photographs of the deceased leader Khamenei.

Related Content
A woman crosses almost deserted square with a billboard at rear showing a portrait of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.–Israeli military campaign, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - AP
Outlook Explainer: The Importance of Being Ayatollah
Iranian security chief Ali Larijani - | AP |
Once Inspired By Immanuel Kant, Ali Larijani Became Iran's Top Military Strategist 
President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return - AP/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates - Source: AP
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates
Related Content

“ It is like an Eid for us. We were in grief which ended after the victory of Iran in the war,” says Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a resident of Central Kashmir’s Budgam. Celebratory processions were carried out in Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, including in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Budgam. Earlier, people had collected donations from several Shia areas in Kashmir, which included cash,  jewelry and household items to assist the people in the war-torn Iran.  Auctions were held to collect the money in the Kargil district of the Ladakh Union territory as well.

Following the war, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian had issued an appeal urging people to make donations to the accounts of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi. Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, general secretary, Aga Syed Mujtaba, earlier said that they made an appeal for the donations as the people in Iran have been “ battling the aggression launched on the country by Israel.” “We urged Kashmiris to donate generously and to express solidarity with the people of Iran. We even met the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in New Delhi, to express our support to the country in this hour of grief,” he added.

Last month, a delegation of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of religious organizations in Kashmir, led by its patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, met the Iranian Ambassador. The delegation conveyed condolences on the “martyrdom” of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , his family members, and other leadership and expressed deep solidarity with the people of Iran in their “hour of hardship.”

“On behalf of the people of Kashmir, the delegation stated that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the prominent and respected leader of the Muslim Ummah, has deeply saddened them. They expressed serious concern and condemned the ongoing war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel and hoped that diplomatic efforts would prevail to bring an end to this aggression, restoring peace and stability,” read a statement issued by the MMU.

“The delegation also highlighted the deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious ties between Kashmir and Iran, noting that Kashmir has long been referred to as Iran-e-Sagheer (Little Iran), reflecting the enduring bonds between the people. MMU reiterated that unity, steadfastness, and collective prayers for peace are the need of the hour to face these challenges,” it added.

Several members of the Shia community said that they made the donations to Iran to help people deal with the war. Local residents of the Central Kashmir area of Chadoora said that they collected around Rs 2.5 lakh and donated it to the Iranian Embassy.  “Some people in the locality even donated utensils, besides cash. We had set up a collection point in our locality, and people were urged to make generous donations,” said a local resident of Chadoora, on the condition of anonymity.

Budgam MLA, Muntazir Mehdi, also donated one month’s salary towards relief efforts in Iran. “I stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in this difficult time. As a small gesture of support, I am donating my one month’s salary towards relief efforts. Humanity must come before everything,” Muntazir earlier said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, the truce was welcomed also by political leaders in Kashmir, while the people asserted that Iran faced joint strikes by the US and Israel due to its continued support for Palestine.  In a statement issued here today, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, while welcoming the ceasefire said, that it is a “ prudent and timely step towards restoring stability in an increasingly fragile global environment.”

“This ceasefire reflects a growing global realization that sustainable peace cannot emerge from prolonged escalation, but from balanced engagement that respects sovereignty, acknowledges legitimate concerns, and preserves dignity,” the statement said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) , chief spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi, while hailing the truce, said, “Violence is no way a solution to any issue. What the world has witnessed in recent days is only death, destruction, and fear. Such confrontations only deepen suffering and instability without bringing any real resolution.”

Amjad Ali, 23, a Baramulla resident, says that the truce was a welcome step and it will ensure that the loss of lives and the destruction of property stops. “War is not good for anybody, and people were dying from both sides while the property was getting damaged too.  Ceasefire is a very good development,” he says.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, 60, a resident of Central Kashmir’s Chadoora, however, says that the war was a victory for Iran. “The US could do nothing and had to finally declare a truce. It is a big victory for the Muslims, and Iran was targeted by Israel as it is among the few countries to have denounced the aggression of Israel on the people of Palestine,” he says.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill To Return As Captain; Ace Quick Ashok Sharma Clinched Record In Last Game

  2. Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Breaking Down IPL's Experience Versus Youth Clash

  4. KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  2. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  3. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  5. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  2. Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi

  3. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  4. West Asia War Shuts Door On India’s 2026 Travel Boom

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  2. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  3. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  4. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  5. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel; Lebanon Still Under Attack

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump