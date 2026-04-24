However, the policy has also drawn the criticism of political parties, while the youth have been largely averse to turn to self-employment avenues due to the delay by the banks to approve their loans. The authorities have admitted the slack. In January this year, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, while chairing the Union Territory Level Bankers' Committee (ULBC) meeting , expressed displeasure that the “departments and sponsoring agencies have not performed up to mark in sponsorship of cases, which led to low performance of banks in disbursement of credit and coverage of beneficiaries under employment generation schemes.”Senior Congress leader, G N Monga, says that the persistently high level of unemployment in Kashmir makes the outsourcing unviable.