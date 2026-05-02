Iran Says War With US ‘Likely’ As Trump Rejects Proposal

Tensions rise despite ceasefire as stalled talks, oil disruption, and regional strikes deepen uncertainty.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Iran US conflict, Iran war likely, Trump Iran proposal
Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iranian official says renewed war with the US is “likely” amid stalled negotiations.

  • Trump rejects Iran’s proposal, citing internal discord within Tehran’s leadership.

  • Oil disruption and regional strikes continue despite ceasefire in the Gulf.

Renewed tensions between the United States and Iran have raised the likelihood of a return to conflict, even as hostilities remain paused and diplomatic efforts continue to falter.

A senior Iranian military official said on Saturday that renewed fighting with the US was “likely”, hours after President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with Tehran’s latest proposal. According to AFP, the remarks come amid continued uncertainty following a failed round of talks mediated by Pakistan.

Iran submitted the draft proposal to Pakistan on Thursday evening, though state media did not disclose its contents. The war, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has been on hold since April 8, with one unsuccessful round of peace talks having taken place in Pakistan.

“At this moment I'm not satisfied with what they're offering,” Trump told reporters, attributing the delay to “tremendous discord” within Iran's leadership. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever -- or do we want to try and make a deal?” he said, adding that he would “prefer not” to take the first option “on a human basis”.

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Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in Iran’s military central command, said “a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely”, in comments published by Fars news agency. “Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” he added.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Friday that the country had “never shied away from negotiations”, but would not accept an “imposition” of terms. According to AFP, the White House has not provided details of the Iranian proposal, while Axios reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff had suggested amendments bringing Tehran’s nuclear programme back into focus. These reportedly include conditions that Iran should not move enriched uranium from bombed sites or resume activity there during negotiations.

Oil prices briefly fell nearly five percent following reports of the proposal, though they remain about 50 percent higher than pre-war levels amid the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has maintained control over the strait since the conflict began, restricting major flows of oil, gas and fertiliser, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

A Tehran resident, Amir, told AFP that the situation “feels like we are stuck in purgatory” and expressed doubt over the proposal. “This is all to waste time,” he said, adding that the United States and Israel “will attack again”.

Despite the pause in fighting in the Gulf, violence has continued in Lebanon, where Israel has carried out strikes despite a separate truce with Hezbollah. Lebanon’s health ministry said 13 people were killed in the south, including in Habboush, where evacuation warnings had been issued.

Reported AFP, Washington has approved major arms sales to regional allies, including a $4 billion Patriot missile deal with Qatar and nearly $1 billion in precision weapons systems for Israel.

In Washington, lawmakers are also engaged in a legal dispute over whether Trump breached a deadline to seek congressional approval for the war. Administration officials argue the ceasefire pauses a 60-day limit requiring authorisation, a claim disputed by opposition Democrats.

“There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump said in letters to congressional leaders, adding that the hostilities “have terminated”.

In Iran, the economic impact of the war continues to deepen. The United States has imposed new sanctions on three Iranian currency firms and warned others against paying a “toll” for safe passage through Hormuz. The US military says its blockade has stopped $6 billion in Iranian oil exports, while inflation has risen beyond 50 percent.

“For many people, paying rent and even buying food has become difficult, and some have nothing left at all,” said Mahyar, a 28-year-old Iranian speaking to AFP from outside the country.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said business owners should avoid layoffs where possible and warned of an “economic and cultural jihad” against the country’s adversaries.

(With inputs from AFP)

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