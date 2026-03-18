Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

Such open revolt over ticket distribution is virtually unheard of in a party known for its rigid hierarchical structure and minimal tolerance for dissent. The last significant instance of resistance dates back to 2006, when veteran leader V. S. Achuthanandan was initially denied a ticket. That decision sparked widespread backlash — not just from party cadres but also the public — forcing the central leadership to intervene and reinstate him, much to the discomfiture of the state leadership led by current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.