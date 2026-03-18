Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

Summary of this article
At least three prominent leaders have come out publicly questioning the leadership over candidate selection.
Allegations of nepotism and financial irregularities have been levelled against the leadership.
The party leadership has put up a confident face amid the dissension, accusing the dissenters of being political opportunists.
As the Chief Election Commissioner wrapped up the press conference announcing the Assembly election schedule for five states, preparations were already in full swing at the AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the CPIM The party’s state secretary, M. V. Govindan, was getting ready to unveil the candidate list.
Speculation had been rife, with names circulating in the local media already triggering unease within party ranks. Senior leader and former minister G. Sudhakaran had openly criticised the leadership, reportedly after being denied a ticket.
When Govindan finally began reading out the list, he did so in a measured, uninterrupted manner, not pausing at any name — including that of P K Shyamala, who has been fielded from the party stronghold of Taliparamba in Kannur district. P K Shyamala, district committee member of party, is M V Govindan’s wife.
Currently, M. V. Govindan represents the Taliparamba constituency. In the Communist Party of India (Marxist), it is customary for state secretaries to stay away from electoral contests. Govindan’s decision to vacate the seat has now paved the way for his wife, P. K. Shyamala, to be fielded from the constituency.
This move has triggered a rupture within the party, with critics alleging that “bourgeois practices” are being smuggled into an organisation that prides itself on ideological discipline. Adding to the discontent, senior district leader T. K. Govindan has accused the leadership of nepotism and corruption, and announced that he will contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate.
Such open revolt over ticket distribution is virtually unheard of in a party known for its rigid hierarchical structure and minimal tolerance for dissent. The last significant instance of resistance dates back to 2006, when veteran leader V. S. Achuthanandan was initially denied a ticket. That decision sparked widespread backlash — not just from party cadres but also the public — forcing the central leadership to intervene and reinstate him, much to the discomfiture of the state leadership led by current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
But that episode now belongs to a different era. Today, Pinarayi Vijayan exercises near-total control over the party in the state, where dissent increasingly risks swift expulsion.
This is not an isolated instance of rebellion. In the span of just two weeks, multiple flare-ups have exposed unusual fault lines within the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In Alappuzha, a traditional party stronghold, former minister and senior leader G. Sudhakaran openly revolted against the leadership, alleging that he had been sidelined. From north Kerala, district committee member P. V. Kunjikrishnan levelled serious allegations of financial embezzlement against a sitting MLA, claiming that funds collected from the public for a martyr’s family had been siphoned off by certain leaders. Accusing the party of inaction, he has since quit and is now contesting against official CPI(M) candidates.
In Palakkad, dissent has taken a more organised turn, with rebels convening a meeting chaired by former MLA P. K. Sasi. Meanwhile, A. Suresh, who once served as personal assistant to V. S. Achuthanandan, has quit the party and is now contesting from his former boss’s constituency, Malampuzha, as a Congress candidate.
Taken together, these developments mark a rare moment of visible dissent within a party long defined by its organisational discipline and tightly controlled internal structure.
“There is a clear centralisation of power in the CPIM. Centralised authority has been a hallmark of communist parties worldwide,” says senior journalist C. Gouridasan Nair.
“Even in the CPIM, when individual leaders grew influential, there were always other tall figures within the party to balance that power. That is no longer the case. Internal debates and discussions have gradually given way to near-total subjugation,” he adds.
Earlier, dissension within the CPIM was largely rooted in ideological or political differences. However, after V. S. Achuthanandan was effectively sidelined within the organisation, such debates virtually disappeared. There were no major ideological or political disagreements surfacing from within the party, and the leadership appeared confident that dissenting voices had been contained.
The recent ruptures, therefore, mark a significant shift. In most cases, the disagreements have not stemmed from ideological positions but from disputes over electoral nominations and parliamentary positions — with only a few exceptions.
But the CPIM has dismissed the developments as a damp squib with little bearing on the organisation or electoral outcome
“The allegations raised are baseless, and the party has well-established mechanisms to select candidates,” said Kannur district secretary K. K. Ragesh. “The charge of nepotism stems from the parliamentary ambitions of a few leaders. It will have no impact on the electoral outcome,” he added.
However, some observers discern a deeper pattern in these developments. “Perhaps these are reflections of a waning organisational structure,” said senior journalist and columnist P. T. Nasar. “But just because some leaders have questioned the leadership does not necessarily mean there will be electoral consequences,” he added.
In the 140-member State Assembly, the CPIM is contesting 86 seats, leaving the rest to its allies. Of these, sitting MLAs have been fielded again in 56 constituencies.
"Those who have left the party questioning the leadership have now landed in the opposition camp, exposing their political hypocrisy,” said K. K. Ragesh.
In the last Assembly election, the CPIM strictly enforced its two-term policy, under which leaders who had served two consecutive terms as MLAs were denied tickets and asked to focus on organisational work. After returning to power, the party also denied ministerial positions to all members of the previous cabinet, with the sole exception of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
This time, however, the party has departed from that approach. The two-term norm has not been applied as a rigid policy, with several leaders — including Pinarayi Vijayan — contesting for a third term. Critics argue that this shift has been made selectively to accommodate certain leaders, raising questions about consistency in the party’s organisational principles.
Despite these organisational challenges, candidates of the CPIM have launched their campaigns in full swing, with nominations set to be filed in the coming days. As the party and the Left front shift firmly into election mode, the situation in the Congress-led UDF appears far less cohesive.
The inability of the Congress leadership to rein in warring factions has slowed the party at the very outset, offering some respite to the Left — even as it grapples with its own internal challenges.