ED Summons Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter in Money Laundering Case

ED summons Veena T, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in Kochi on June 12 regarding a Rs 2.78 crore money laundering case involving CMRL and Exalogic Solutions.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to the media after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts a raid at his residence as part of ED’s investigation in the CMRL money laundering case, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI