T. Veena Appears Before ED In Kochi For Questioning In CMRL Money Laundering Case

The ED has alleged that Veena and the CMRL management generated "proceeds of crime" through these financial dealings. According to PTI, the agency is also investigating another firm, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL)—operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha—which allegedly extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the IT firm failing to make timely repayments.