ED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Veena Again In CMRL Money Laundering Probe

The questioning is part of the ED's investigation into allegations that CMRL routed funds to Exalogic in the name of IT consultancy services without receiving any services in return. The agency is also examining a Rs 50 lakh loan extended to Exalogic by Empower India Capital Investments Private Ltd (EICPL), a company operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, despite the firm's alleged failure to make timely repayments. According to PTI, investigators are seeking to determine the rationale behind these transactions and whether they generated proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).