Pakistan Boosts Sri Lankan Cricket Team Security After Islamabad Suicide Bombing

Following recent terrorist attacks, Pakistan has boosted security measures for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team, with assurances from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for their safety during upcoming matches

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Boosts Sri Lankan Team Security After Islamabad Suicide Bombing
Pakistan's investigators examine the site following a suicide bombing outside the gates of a district court, in Islamabad on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. | Photo: AP/W.K. Yousufzai
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan increases security for visiting Sri Lankan cricketers

  • Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi assures team of robust safety measures

  • Recent suicide attack in Islamabad heightens security concerns

Pakistan has heightened security for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team after the recent militant attacks in the country. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Minister for Interior in the Shehbaz Sharif government, met the Sri Lankan team officials and personally assured them of robust protection.

"Mohsin Naqvi personally went to the stadium and met with the visiting team members and assured them they would be safe and secure," a source told PTI.

The issue of the visiting team's security was also raised at a meeting conducted in Islamabad between the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Admiral (retired) Fred Seneviratne, and the Pakistani government officials, including Naqvi.

During the meeting on Wednesday, top police officials were present, and the security issue was discussed. Naqvi assured Seneviratne that the Sri Lankan team was Pakistan's state guest, and the High Commissioner was reportedly satisfied with the security arrangements after the briefing.

Rising Terror Attacks In Pakistan

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a judicial complex in Islamabad, killing 12 people and injuring many more.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan has blamed the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and – without any evidence – India, for having a hand behind these attacks. Indian government officials have categorically rubbished Islamabad's dumbfounded allegations.

In Northern Pakistan's Wana area, security forces thwarted a terror attack on the Wana Cadet College, safely evacuating around 300 students. Federal Minister for Information, Ata Tarar, noted that prompt action prevented a larger incident akin to the 2018 Peshawar school attack.

Pakistan has again indirectly blamed Afghanistan's Taliban government, alleging that the TTP use Afghan land to carry out terror attacks in Pakistan. Tensions between the two nations escalated after peace talks in Doha collapsed, prompting Pakistan to initiate military action in areas inside Afghanistan where its military states TTP camps exist.

The Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers are reportedly deployed to monitor security for the visiting players and officials, the PTI source confirmed. These security measures aim to safeguard the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Pakistan's Upcoming Matches

Three years ago, the New Zealand team cancelled a white-ball series in Rawalpindi and returned home without playing a match, citing credible intelligence information regarding a potential terror attack.

The TTP had attacked the Sri Lankan team bus near Gaddafi Stadium in March 2009, halting international cricket in Pakistan for nearly 10 years as foreign teams refused to visit due to severe security concerns.

The Sri Lankan team will play three One-Day Internationals in Rawalpindi, followed by a T20 triangular series that also includes Zimbabwe. Matches are scheduled from November 17 to 29.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates