PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Hails Pakistan’s Record Sixth Hong Kong Sixes Title

PCB chief hails Pakistan’s Hong Kong Sixes win
Pakistan beat Kuwait by 43 runs in Hong Kong Sixes Final
India suffered early exit from the tournament
Pakistan made headlines once again after lifting the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 title, defeating Kuwait by 43 runs in the final to claim their record sixth championship. The Men in Green were dominant throughout the tournament, showcasing explosive batting, sharp fielding, and disciplined bowling.
Following the emphatic win, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi took to social media to congratulate the team for their performance. He praised their skill, teamwork, and passion, calling it a proud moment for Pakistan cricket.
“Congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Team and the entire nation on winning the Hong Kong Super Sixes title,” Naqvi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A fantastic display of skill, passion, and teamwork truly showcasing Pakistan’s cricketing spirit at its best.”
Abbas Afridi win Player of the Series
Pakistan set the tone early with an aggressive batting display, setting 135/3 in six overs, a formidable target in the Sixes format. Kuwait’s chase got off to a shaky start and despite flashes of hitting, couldn’t mount a sustained response. Pakistan's bowlers, supported by strong fielding and pressure, held firm to claim the trophy.
Key performers included Abbas Afridi who earned Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honours, signalling his emergence in high-octane short format events. With this title, Pakistan not only won the tournament but also cemented their status as the most successful team in Hong Kong Sixes history.
India’s Unexpected Exit From the Tournament
The India national cricket team got off to a bright start in Hong Kong when they edged past Pakistan national cricket team by two runs under the DLS method in a rain-curtailed Pool C clash. However, the momentum did not last.
India lost three consecutive games to Kuwait national cricket team, United Arab Emirates national cricket team and Nepal national cricket team, which led to their elimination from the main competition. In their final group match, India were comprehensively beaten by Sri Lanka national cricket team by 48 runs after conceding 138 runs in six overs and managing only 90 in response.