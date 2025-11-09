India Vs Sri Lanka, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: IND's Campaign Ends With 48-Run Loss

India lost 48 runs to Sri Lanka in Hong Kong Sixes
Bharat Chipli displayed some resilience by hitting 41 off 13 balls
Sri Lanka's openers scored 138 runs without losing a wicket
India's terrible run in the Hong Kong Sixes campaign finally ended with a humiliating 48-run loss against Sri Lanka in Mong Kok. India’s campaign came crashing down with three consecutive defeats against Kuwait, UAE and Nepal after winning against Pakistan by 2 runs by DLS method in their opening encounter.
While the Indian line-up consisted of a bunch of retired players like Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa, not many expected them to lose consecutively against the likes of Kuwait, UAE and Nepal.
Complete No-Show By India
A 48-run defeat in a 6-over game is a huge margin, which raises questions as to whether the Indian team ever took the tournament seriously. Sri Lankan openers ripped apart the Indian bowling as they scored 138/0 with openers Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka scoring 52 each.
In response, Indian openers got off to a flyer but could not carry on the momentum and eventually were restricted to just 90 runs in their quota of 6 overs. Bharat Chipli (41 off 13) and Stuart Binny (25 off 9) were the highest scores for India.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Playing XIs
India: Robin Uthappa (wk), Bharath Chipli, Stuart Binny (c), Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dinesh Karthik.
Sri Lanka: Sachitha Jayathilake (wk), Lahiru Samarakoon, Lahiru Madushanka (c), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nimesh Vimukthi, Tharindu Rathnayake, Thanuka Dabare.