India Vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20I 2025 Series: Check Out Fixture List, Venues - All You Need To Know

Reports stated that the Women in Blue were slated to play a home series against Bangladesh at the same time, but was postponed due to the political tensions between the two countries

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20 Cricket photos from Navi Mumbai: Jemimah Rodrigues
IND women vs WI women 2nd T20: India's batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian women's cricket team take on Sri Lanka in a 5-match T20I series

  • Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram will host the series

  • The series will be followed by the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025

Indian women's cricket team will play a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from December 21-30 in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, the BCCI announced on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be involved in their first series post their World Cup-winning campaign earlier in November.

Reports stated that the Women in Blue were slated to play a home series against Bangladesh at the same time, but was postponed due to the political tensions between the two countries.

The squad isn't announced yet but will see a host of stars, who could feature in the fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will take place after the series. India kick-off the new year with a multi-format series against Australia in February-March

SCHEDULE

  • 1st T20I - December 21 - Visakhapatnam

  • 2nd T20I - December 23 - Visakhapatnam

  • 3rd T20I - December 26 - Thiruvananthapuram

  • 4th T20I - December 28 - Thiruvananthapuram

  • 5th T20I - December 30 - Thiruvananthapuram

Published At:
Tags

