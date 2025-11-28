India Vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20I 2025 Series: Check Out Fixture List, Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian women's cricket team take on Sri Lanka in a 5-match T20I series
Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram will host the series
The series will be followed by the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025
Indian women's cricket team will play a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from December 21-30 in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, the BCCI announced on Friday.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be involved in their first series post their World Cup-winning campaign earlier in November.
Reports stated that the Women in Blue were slated to play a home series against Bangladesh at the same time, but was postponed due to the political tensions between the two countries.
The squad isn't announced yet but will see a host of stars, who could feature in the fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will take place after the series. India kick-off the new year with a multi-format series against Australia in February-March
SCHEDULE
1st T20I - December 21 - Visakhapatnam
2nd T20I - December 23 - Visakhapatnam
3rd T20I - December 26 - Thiruvananthapuram
4th T20I - December 28 - Thiruvananthapuram
5th T20I - December 30 - Thiruvananthapuram