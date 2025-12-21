Mohamed Salah Apologised To Liverpool Teammates For ‘Thrown Under the Bus’ Remarks, Reveals Jones

Mohamed Salah has apologised to his Liverpool team-mates after saying he felt “thrown under the bus”, with Curtis Jones revealing the forward addressed the issue internally

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohamed Salah apologised to Liverpool teammates Curtis Jones reveals
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohamed Salah apologised to his Liverpool teammates directly, Curtis Jones revealed

  • Salah spoke to the squad, apologising for any impact his comments may have had

  • The Liverpool forward was dropped under new boss Arne Slot before returning to the side

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has apologised to his teammates after previously claiming he felt “thrown under the bus” by the English Premier League champions, midfielder Curtis Jones has revealed.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday, Jones said the Egyptian star addressed the issue directly within the squad, taking responsibility for how his comments may have been perceived.

“Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff. He apologised to us and was like, ‘If I’ve affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise.’ That’s the man that he is,” Jones said. “He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him. I guess it’s just part of wanting to be a winner.”

Dropped By Slot, Salah Returns After Talks

The 33-year-old Egypt international, who has scored 250 goals for Liverpool, has endured a relatively quiet campaign by his own standards, managing five goals in 20 appearances this season.

That contrasts sharply with last season, one of the most prolific of his career, when Salah scored 34 goals in 52 matches and claimed the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award for a third time.

Salah made his public comments about feeling unfairly treated after being dropped for a third consecutive match, sparking widespread debate around his role under new manager Arne Slot.

Following those remarks, Slot left Salah out of the squad for a UEFA Champions League fixture against Inter Milan. However, after subsequent discussions between the player and the coach, Salah returned to the side for last Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton.

Salah is currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which begins on December 21 in Morocco.

Liverpool Move On As Unbeaten Run Continues

Despite the brief controversy, Liverpool’s on-field momentum has remained intact. Since a 4-1 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in late November, the club had gone five matches unbeaten heading into Saturday’s Premier League clash away at Tottenham Hotspur.

“We’re past that now and we’re gelling well as a team,” Jones said. “Playing well and starting to win games.”

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
