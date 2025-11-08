India Exit Hong Kong Sixes 2025 After Consecutive Losses, Australia, Pakistan Reach Semifinals

India lost three straight matches to exit the 2025 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes early
After a narrow win over Pakistan, India failed to recover and were beaten by Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
Meanwhile, Australia and Pakistan secured wins to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament
The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 turned into a painful day on November 8 for India cricket team, as they suffered three straight defeats and were knocked out of the main competition. What began with promise quickly spiralled into disappointment, with India unable to find consistency in the six-a-side format.
India started their campaign by beating Pakistan by 2 runs. Despite high hopes and a talented line-up, the Men in Blue were outplayed by Kuwait national cricket team, United Arab Emirates and Nepal national cricket team in successive matches, a sequence that eliminated them before they could reach the quarterfinals.
India’s Campaign Implodes With Triple Losses
India’s first setback came against Kuwait in Pool C, where they were chased down after posting 79/6 in response to a competitive 107 target. Kuwait’s Yasin Patel starred with the ball, making the difference.
The slide continued as India took on UAE next: despite blistering knocks of 50 off 16 by Abhimanyu Mithun and 42 off 14 by Dinesh Karthik, they conceded a rapid chase to the UAE. The final blow came at the hands of Nepal, who piled on 137/0 in 6 overs, before India collapsed for just 45.
Australia & Pakistan Grab Semifinal Spots
While India floundered, rivals Australia national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team capitalised on the moment and secured Hong Kong Sixes semifinal spots. Australia powered past Bangladesh, thanks to half-centuries from Ben McDermott (51 off 14) and skipper Alex Ross (50 off 11), while Chris Green picked up 3/32.
Pakistan defeated South Africa by five wickets to make the last-four grade. After South Africa posted 102/3, Pakistan chased down the target in 3.5 overs, with Abdul Samad smashing 50 off 10 balls.
Australia will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal on November 9, while India will play their final 'Bowl' fixture against Sri Lanka.
