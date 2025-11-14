PAK vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Players Return To Hotel Under Heavy Security In Viral Video

In an unverified social media video, the Sri Lankan were seen under heavy security in Rawalpindi after the Islamabad bombing. ODIs continue with delays, tri-series vs Zimbabwe starts November 18, Afghanistan withdraws after Paktika strike

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PAK Vs SL: Sri Lanka Team Returns To Hotel Under Tight Security After Practice Rawalpindi
File image of Sri Lanka cricket team
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka team under high-security escort after Islamabad bombing

  • Tour to continue; second and third ODIs postponed by a day

  • PCB confirms Army, Rangers, and police managing security

  • Tri-series with Zimbabwe starts November 18 in Rawalpindi

Just hours before the start of the second Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025, a video went viral on social media showing the visiting team returning from a reported practice session.

The footage, which could not be independently verified by Outlook, captured the team bus being escorted back to the team hotel by a high-security convoy, resembling the protection typically reserved for visiting heads of state.

This heightened security was necessitated following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday that killed 12 people, shortly before the scheduled start of the first ODI between the two sides in Rawalpindi.

In the aftermath of the blast, some Sri Lankan players expressed their concerns and suggested potential withdrawal from the tour. However, the Sri Lankan cricket board said the tour will proceed, and even warned players with a "formal review" threat. As a result, the second and third ODIs were postponed by a day.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed that Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, played a key role in mediating discussions with Sri Lankan officials after the visiting players expressed reluctance to proceed with the matches.

Related Content
Related Content

"Our field marshal himself spoke to their defence minister, secretary and convinced them and assured them fully of [providing] security,” Naqvi said while speaking on the Senate floor. "And now, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Islamabad police together are managing their security, and we are providing them the same kind of protocol and security as they are our state guests."

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also set to compete in a tri-nation series alongside Zimbabwe, beginning on November 18. All seven matches are scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi.

Afghanistan, initially the third team in the tri-series, pulled out of the tournament following a Pakistani strike on Paktika Province that resulted in the deaths of three Afghan cricketers and five civilians.

It's worth noting that six Sri Lankan players were wounded in March 2009 when gunmen opened fire on their team bus as it was driving to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match.

Subsequently, the incident led to international teams staying away from Pakistan for nearly a decade.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns