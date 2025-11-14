PAK vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Players Return To Hotel Under Heavy Security In Viral Video

Sri Lanka team under high-security escort after Islamabad bombing
Tour to continue; second and third ODIs postponed by a day
PCB confirms Army, Rangers, and police managing security
Tri-series with Zimbabwe starts November 18 in Rawalpindi
Just hours before the start of the second Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025, a video went viral on social media showing the visiting team returning from a reported practice session.
The footage, which could not be independently verified by Outlook, captured the team bus being escorted back to the team hotel by a high-security convoy, resembling the protection typically reserved for visiting heads of state.
This heightened security was necessitated following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday that killed 12 people, shortly before the scheduled start of the first ODI between the two sides in Rawalpindi.
In the aftermath of the blast, some Sri Lankan players expressed their concerns and suggested potential withdrawal from the tour. However, the Sri Lankan cricket board said the tour will proceed, and even warned players with a "formal review" threat. As a result, the second and third ODIs were postponed by a day.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed that Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, played a key role in mediating discussions with Sri Lankan officials after the visiting players expressed reluctance to proceed with the matches.
"Our field marshal himself spoke to their defence minister, secretary and convinced them and assured them fully of [providing] security,” Naqvi said while speaking on the Senate floor. "And now, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Islamabad police together are managing their security, and we are providing them the same kind of protocol and security as they are our state guests."
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also set to compete in a tri-nation series alongside Zimbabwe, beginning on November 18. All seven matches are scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi.
Afghanistan, initially the third team in the tri-series, pulled out of the tournament following a Pakistani strike on Paktika Province that resulted in the deaths of three Afghan cricketers and five civilians.
It's worth noting that six Sri Lankan players were wounded in March 2009 when gunmen opened fire on their team bus as it was driving to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match.
Subsequently, the incident led to international teams staying away from Pakistan for nearly a decade.