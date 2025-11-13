Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series rescheduled after Islamabad bombing
PCB offered "state level" protection to Sri Lanka team
SLC enforced tour continuation despite player safety concerns
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka cricket series has been rescheduled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a suicide bombing in Islamabad a day earlier, with new dates being issued for the remaining two one-day international matches.
A bomber targeted the District Judicial Complex, killing at least 12 people and injuring 27, just hours after a militant assault on Cadet College Wana.
PCB chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged "state-guest" level protection for the Sri Lankan team. Despite player safety fears, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) mandated the tour's continuation.
PAK vs SL Series Revised Match Schedule
The PCB confirmed updated dates for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series. The second match will now take place on November 14, instead of the original November 13. The third ODI moved from November 15 to November 16, with Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hosting both matches.
Pakistan won the first match on November 11 against Sri Lanka by six runs. The hosts defended a total of 299, with Salman Ali Agha staying unbeaten at 105.
Sri Lanka Team's Apprehensions
The Islamabad blast sparked fresh concerns among the touring Sri Lanka camp, especially given the match venue's proximity to the city and memories of the 2009 terrorist attack, which left several Lankan players injured. Many players reportedly expressed a desire to return home after the Islamabad blast.
However, the SLC board mandated that the tour must continue and warned of "formal review" proceedings for any individual attempting to depart early.
Following the PAK vs SL bilateral series, a T20I Tri-nation Tournament featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will begin in Rawalpindi on November 18. The tournament concludes its final on November 29. This event will help prepare teams for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.