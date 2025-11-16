Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live In India?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet for series concluding 3rd ODI match
The Men in Green have already clinched the series by 2-0
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the 3-match ODI series for the last time today before the two teams get involved in a T20 tri-series along with Zimbabwe, starting from November 18 in Rawalpindi.
The Green Army have taken an unassailable lead over Sri Lanka in the on-going ODI series, which has already won by the hosts.
Pakistan had managed to win the 1st ODI match somehow by 6 runs, thanks to Haris Rauf's excellence with the ball and Salman Ali Agha's 2nd one-day century.
Wanindu Hasaranga had almost snatched the victory in the 1st ODI but his knock of 59 off 52 ultimately went in vain.
In the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka posted a mammoth total of 288 runs through Janith Liyanage's 54 off 63, Kamindu Mendis' 44 off 38, Wanindu Hasaranga's 37 off 26 and Sadeera Samarawickrama's slow paced 42.
The Lankans came out as an improved batting line-up, but Pakistan were even better.
Fakhar Zaman (78 off 93) and Saim Ayub (33 off 25) first had a 78-run stand before the former partnered with Babar Azam for 100 runs.
After Fakhar Zaman's departure, Babar Azam, who broke his century-less streak with a knock of 102* off 119, stitched a 112-run match winning partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, who also had a contribution of 51* off 54.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Match Be Played?
The Rawalpindi Stadium will host the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on November 16th, Sunday from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Where To Watch Match Live In India?
The 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka can be live streamed in India on the FanCode app/website.