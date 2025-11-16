Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live In India?

Pakistan's Babar Azam, lef, celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan after winning the match on the end of the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Babar Azam, lef, celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan after winning the match on the end of the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed