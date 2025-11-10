Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs SL Match In Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Find out when and where to watch the PAK vs SL match in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs SL Match
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of Marco Jansen during the second ODI International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town. AP Photo/Halden Krog
  • Pakistan face Sri Lanka in first ODI on November 11 at Rawalpindi

  • Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium hosts the three-match series

  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match available on Sports TV YouTube channel

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to face off in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 11, 2025. Both teams will aim to have a great 50-over campaign.

Pakistan enter their next series full of confidence after a strong run of results. Most recently they wrapped up a 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa national cricket team in Pakistan, sealing the decider with a dominant seven‑wicket win in the third match.

When it comes to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, history favours Pakistan. In ODIs, Pakistan have won a significant majority of their encounters against Sri Lanka. Both teams have clashed against each other in 157 matches in which Pakistan have emerged victorious in 93 matches while Sri Lanka have won only 59 matches.

Pakistan’s newly appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi had an impressive start to his ODI leadership career, guiding the team to a magnificent 2‑1 series win against South Africa at home. He will be eager to continue this dominance against the island nation as well.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being played?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The match will start from 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being played?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not be available to watch live on TV for the fans in India. However, the fans will be able to watch the PAK vs SL 2025 live streaming for free on Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz (Withdrawn), Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

Published At:
Tags

