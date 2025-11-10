Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st Test: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs IRE Match In Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st Test: Find out when and where to watch the BAN vs IRE match in Sylhet on November 11, 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Ireland live streaming 1st Test 2025 when where to watch BAN vs IRE match
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto ahead of the BAN vs IRE series. | Photo: X/cricketireland
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face Ireland in first Test on November 11 at Sylhet

  • Sylhet International Cricket Stadium hosts the two-match series

  • Bangladesh vs Ireland match available on FanCode

The two-match red-ball series between Bangladesh and Ireland begins with the first Test on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh return to home Test action after a 2-0 series win against Pakistan. Ireland, meanwhile, arrive with an unbeaten three-Test run stretching back to 2024.

This contest marks their second official Test encounter. Bangladesh won the only prior Test between the sides, securing a seven-wicket victory in Dhaka in 2023.

Despite their recent series win, Bangladesh will seek to improve their home Test record – they have won four and lost nine in the longest format since 2024.

Ireland, too, are in strong recent form. Players like batters Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, and Andrew Balbirnie have been instrumental, as have bowlers McBrine and Matthew Humphreys.

The Sylhet venue historically favours spin, with spinners accounting for nearly 60 per cent of wickets in past Tests. First-innings totals at Sylhet average around 265 runs.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland 1st Test: Full Test Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Murad.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test being played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The match will start from 9:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test being played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.

