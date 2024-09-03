Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN In Pursuit Of Landmark Series Sweep

Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the second Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). After another fabulous day in the field, the Bangla Tigers find themselves in a very good position to chase down the 185-run target and sweep the two-match series 2-0. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs BAN match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Earlier, the visitors' incredible resurgence continued, as they bowled out Shan Masood's team for just 172 runs in the third innings and were batting at 42 for no loss in pursuit of a 185-run target when stumps were prematurely called due to poor lighting and subsequent rain.
In the opening game, Bangladesh had scripted history by notching up their first-ever Test win over Pakistan in the first game at the same venue. The visitors had cantered to a measly target of 30 runs with all 10 wickets intact, after spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan led the demolition job to bowl the home team out for 146 runs in the third innings.
A victory today will hand Bangladesh an unprecedented Test series win, and a clean sweep away from home at that.