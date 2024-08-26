Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India

Pakistan will look to level the series 1-1 against Bangladesh after losing the first Test by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi. Here are the live-streaming, squads, timing and other details of the match

Cricket-Pakistan-Bangladesh-Test
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Live streaming, telecast and IST timing details Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

After suffering a shocking 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh on home soil, Shan Masood-led Pakistan will look to revive their fortunes and bring in some parity in the second Test match to be played on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Post their 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh, skipper Masood defended his management's strategy to pick four pacers and no specialist spinner for the first Test.

Masood, who failed with the bat in both innings, refused to admit that it was a bad call to go in without a specialist spinner even after Shakib ul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets on the final day to bowl out Pakistan for just 146 runs.

“We had anticipated the pitch to offer more assistance to the seamers. Looking at the pitch, we expected it to do more,” he said at the post match conference.

“If we played 3 fast bowlers, we would be pushing them to the limit and the spinner would be bowling 25-30 overs a day, which we wanted to avoid.

"We thought that with the weather, it may not even last the full 5 days. At the end of the day, we got it wrong,” he said.

Sunday’s defeat was Shan’s fourth straight defeat as captain after Pakistan's 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia last winter.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Full Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan

Shan Masood. - AP/Anjum Naveed
Shan Masood Creates Unwanted Record After Pakistan's First-Ever Test Loss To Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of the Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test match begin?

The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Rawalpindi.

What are the match timings of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test?

The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 A.M (IST).

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series in India?

The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series in India?

The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live-streamed in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE
  2. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India
  4. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Ignored
  5. Pakistan's Former Head Coach Mudassar Nazar Calls PCB Officials 'Confused' And 'Unlearning'
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Highlights: NEUFC Beat SLFC, Book Their Spot In The Final
  2. Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  4. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Shivaji’s Statue Unveiled By PM Modi In 2023 Collapses, Oppn Corner Govt
  2. Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Desist From Committing Mistakes Like Bangladesh, Says ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’
  3. 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On
  4. Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura
  5. Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Thane Court
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  2. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  3. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  4. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  5. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
World News
  1. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Brethren On Janmashtami, Promises Interfaith Harmony
  5. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know