Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India

After suffering a shocking 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh on home soil, Shan Masood-led Pakistan will look to revive their fortunes and bring in some parity in the second Test match to be played on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Post their 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh, skipper Masood defended his management's strategy to pick four pacers and no specialist spinner for the first Test.
Masood, who failed with the bat in both innings, refused to admit that it was a bad call to go in without a specialist spinner even after Shakib ul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets on the final day to bowl out Pakistan for just 146 runs.
“We had anticipated the pitch to offer more assistance to the seamers. Looking at the pitch, we expected it to do more,” he said at the post match conference.
“If we played 3 fast bowlers, we would be pushing them to the limit and the spinner would be bowling 25-30 overs a day, which we wanted to avoid.
"We thought that with the weather, it may not even last the full 5 days. At the end of the day, we got it wrong,” he said.
Sunday’s defeat was Shan’s fourth straight defeat as captain after Pakistan's 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia last winter.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Full Squads:
Pakistan: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan
Live streaming details of the Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match
When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test match begin?
The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Rawalpindi.
What are the match timings of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test?
The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 A.M (IST).
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series in India?
The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.
The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live-streamed in India.