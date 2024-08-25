Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood etched his name in the record books after leading Pakistan to their first-ever loss to Bangladesh in the longest format but not in the way he would have wished to. (More Cricket News)
Masood had overtaken Pakistan Test captaincy from star batter Babar Azam last year. Masood's first assignment as the Test skipper was an uphill battle Down Under against Australia.
As expected, Pakistan struggled in Australia under Masood and lost the Test series 3-0. Pakistan lost the Perth Test by 79 runs, the Melbourne Test by eight wickets, and the Sydney Test by 10 wickets. The loss to Bangladesh in the first of the two-match series, becomes Masood's fourth in a row since his captaincy debut.
The feat makes Masood the first Pakistan captain to lose his first four Test matches. He broke the previous record of three defeats in a row made by Javed Burki way back in 1962. Burki had lost all those three games to England in England.
The defeat for Pakistan was also historic in other senses.
This was the first time Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in a Test match. The two had played 14 matches before this Test and Bangladesh had only managed to draw two of them, losing on all other ocassions. The 10-wicket crushing was also the first for Pakistan at home. It was also the first time Bangladesh won a Test by 10 wickets.
Pakistan batted first and put up a solid 448 for 6 before declaring. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored centuries for Pakistan. Despite the massive score, Pakistan bowlers looked off-colour as Bangladesh, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's 191, managed to take a 117-run lead. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then spun the web around the Pakistan batters bowling them out cheaply and chasing the 30-run target without losing a wicket.