Even as protests, unrest and violence roil Bangladesh, the nation's cricket team scripted history in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25). Najmul Hossain Shanto's men thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets to notch up the Bangla Tigers' first-ever Test win over Pakistan.
Chasing a mere 30 runs for a win, Bangladesh romped home in 6.3 overs, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam undefeated at the crease.
This is only the third time in history that Pakistan have lost a Test match after declaring an innings.
