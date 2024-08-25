Cricket

Bangladesh Notch Up First-Ever Test Win Over Pakistan, Beat Hosts By 10 Wickets In Rawalpindi

Chasing a mere 30 runs for a win, Bangladesh romped home in 6.3 overs, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam undefeated at the crease. This is only the third time in history that Pakistan have lost a Test match after declaring an innings

mehidy-hasan-miraz-ban-vs-pak-1st-test-ap-photo
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the fifth day of first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25, 2024). Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Even as protests, unrest and violence roil Bangladesh, the nation's cricket team scripted history in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25). Najmul Hossain Shanto's men thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets to notch up the Bangla Tigers' first-ever Test win over Pakistan.

More to follow...

