Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Weather Forecast
Expect another hot and humid day in Rawalpindi, with the maximum temperature hovering in the mid 30s and minimum in the mid 20s. The likelihood of rain is low, which means we should hopefully get an uninterrupted 90 overs of play on what should be a riveting final day.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: What Happened The Previous Day
Mushfiqur Rahim narrowly missed out on a double century, scoring a superb 191 and sharing a record stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz to put the visitors ahead in the match. Mushfiqur's 11th Test hundred lifted Bangladesh to 565 all out on Day 4 and handed them a 117-run first-innings lead. In response, Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub early and were batting at 23-1 at stumps, trailing by 94 runs. Abdullah Shafique was not out on 12 while captain Shan Masood was unbeaten on 9. (Streaming | More Cricket News)