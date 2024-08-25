Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Bowlers Eye Early Wickets In Quest For Historic Win

Pakistan will need a good batting display to salvage a draw from here, while Bangladesh will be dreaming of their first-ever Test victory over the sub-continental rivals. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the final day of the first PAK vs BAN Test in Rawalpindi

25 August 2024
Pakistan captain Shan Masood bats on Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25). The Mushfiqur Rahim-inspired visitors mounted a remarkable fightback on Day 4 to leave Shan Masood's men in a spot of bother. Pakistan will need a good batting display to salvage a draw from here, while the Tigers will be dreaming of their first-ever Test win over the sub-continental rivals. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK vs BAN match, right here
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Weather Forecast

Expect another hot and humid day in Rawalpindi, with the maximum temperature hovering in the mid 30s and minimum in the mid 20s. The likelihood of rain is low, which means we should hopefully get an uninterrupted 90 overs of play on what should be a riveting final day.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: What Happened The Previous Day

Mushfiqur Rahim narrowly missed out on a double century, scoring a superb 191 and sharing a record stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz to put the visitors ahead in the match. Mushfiqur's 11th Test hundred lifted Bangladesh to 565 all out on Day 4 and handed them a 117-run first-innings lead. In response, Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub early and were batting at 23-1 at stumps, trailing by 94 runs. Abdullah Shafique was not out on 12 while captain Shan Masood was unbeaten on 9. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

