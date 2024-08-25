Pakistan captain Shan Masood bats on Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25). The Mushfiqur Rahim-inspired visitors mounted a remarkable fightback on Day 4 to leave Shan Masood's men in a spot of bother. Pakistan will need a good batting display to salvage a draw from here, while the Tigers will be dreaming of their first-ever Test win over the sub-continental rivals. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK vs BAN match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

25 Aug 2024, 10:02:13 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Weather Forecast Expect another hot and humid day in Rawalpindi, with the maximum temperature hovering in the mid 30s and minimum in the mid 20s. The likelihood of rain is low, which means we should hopefully get an uninterrupted 90 overs of play on what should be a riveting final day.