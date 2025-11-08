Pakistan Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd ODI: PAK Bowling First In Faisalabad - Check Playing XIs

South Africa win toss, choose to bat first against Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf included in Men In Green XI
Winner tonight will clinch three-match series
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final one-day international at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday (November 8, 2025). The series is level at 1-1 and the winner of this match will clinch the ODI leg of the all-format tour.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Donovan Ferreira, Rubin Hermann, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
The hosts had won the opener by a slender two-wicket margin, but the visitors drew level in the second game. Quinton de Kock's first hundred since his South Africa comeback led the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory, as they chased down a 270-run target with 59 balls to spare.
This is the third consecutive ODI match at the same venue after international cricket returned to Faisalabad post a 17-year absence.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Squads
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Hasan Nawaz