Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Batting First In Faisalabad Series Decider

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock's first century since his South Africa comeback had led the Proteas to a series-levelling victory in the second game. Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs RSA match

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI 2025 pak vs sa ball by ball commentary faisalabad
South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second ODI in Faisalabad. Photo: AP
  • South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second ODI

  • Winner tonight will clinch three-match series

  • Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from match

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final one-day international between Pakistan and South Africa at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday (November 8, 2025). The series is poised tantalizingly at 1-1 and the winner today will clinch the ODI leg of the all-format tour.

The Men In Green had won the opener by a narrow two-wicket margin, but the visitors drew level in the second game. Quinton de Kock's first century since his South Africa comeback led the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory, as they chased down a 270-run target with 59 balls to spare.

This will be the third consecutive ODI match at the same venue after international cricket returned to Faisalabad after a hiatus of 17 years. Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs RSA match:

ALSO READ: Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd ODI

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Donovan Ferreira, Rubin Hermann, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Squads

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Hasan Nawaz

