Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs RSA Match On TV & Online

The Pakistan vs South Africa series is balaced at 1-1
The deciding third ODI will take place on Saturday
Despite missing key players, SA outplayed PAK in 2nd ODI
With the series perfectly balanced at 1-1, Pakistan and South Africa will once again pit against each other in the decider of the three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. This will be the third consecutive ODI match at the same venue after cricket returned to Faisalabad after a hiatus of 17 years.
After losing a close encounter in the 1st ODI, South Africa made a spectacular comeback by beating Pakistan by 8 wickets in the 2nd ODI with 59 balls to spare.
Quinton de Kock who recently took a U-turn on his retirement returned to the international cricket scene after two years. Though it didn’t have any impact on his form as he played a match-winning knock of 123 runs, assisting South Africa to sail past the target of 270 runs with ease.
PAK vs SA, 3rd ODI: Match Details
Match: Pakistan vs South Africa
Date: November 8, 2025
Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Time: 3:30 PM (IST)
Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head ODI
Matches: 89
Pakistan Won: 53
South Africa Won: 35
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details
When is the PAK vs RSA, 3rd ODI match being played?
Pakistan and South Africa will face-off in the series decider on Saturday, November 8, from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the PAK vs RSA, 3rd ODI match live in India?
The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match can be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.