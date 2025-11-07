Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs RSA Match On TV & Online

As Pakistan and South Africa lock horns in the 3rd ODI in Faisalabad on Saturday, November 8, find out everything about the streaming details, head-to-head record and squad for the upcoming encounter

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming 3rd ODI when where to watch pak vs rsa tv online
South Africa's Quinton de Kock shakes hand with Pakistani players on the end of second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Faisalabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Pakistan vs South Africa series is balaced at 1-1

  • The deciding third ODI will take place on Saturday

  • Despite missing key players, SA outplayed PAK in 2nd ODI

With the series perfectly balanced at 1-1, Pakistan and South Africa will once again pit against each other in the decider of the three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. This will be the third consecutive ODI match at the same venue after cricket returned to Faisalabad after a hiatus of 17 years.

After losing a close encounter in the 1st ODI, South Africa made a spectacular comeback by beating Pakistan by 8 wickets in the 2nd ODI with 59 balls to spare.

Quinton de Kock who recently took a U-turn on his retirement returned to the international cricket scene after two years. Though it didn’t have any impact on his form as he played a match-winning knock of 123 runs, assisting South Africa to sail past the target of 270 runs with ease.

PAK vs SA, 3rd ODI: Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs South Africa

  • Date: November 8, 2025

  • Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

  • Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head ODI

  • Matches: 89

  • Pakistan Won: 53

  • South Africa Won: 35

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

When is the PAK vs RSA, 3rd ODI match being played?

Pakistan and South Africa will face-off in the series decider on Saturday, November 8, from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the PAK vs RSA, 3rd ODI match live in India?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match can be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

