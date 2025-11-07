Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs RSA Match?

South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in second ODI
Proteas level three-match series at 1-1
Quinton de Kock hits first century since his South Africa comeback
Quinton de Kock's first century since his South Africa comeback led the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan, levelling the ODI series at 1-1.
Pakistan earned a dramatic win in the first match but struggled with the bat as South Africa cruised to the win on Thursday.
Nandre Burger (4-46) was quick out of the blocks for South Africa, taking Fakhar Zaman (0), Babar Azam (11) and Mohammad Rizwan (four) in the first five overs to drop Pakistan to 22-3.
Saim Ayub (53) and Salman Ali Agha, who top-scored with 69, settled the nerves somewhat with a 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was caught and bowled by Corbin Bosch.
Mohammad Nawaz also added a steady 59, but Nqaba Peter (3-55), who caught and bowled Nawaz, Hussain Talat (10) and Shaheen Afridi (1), helped stifle any chances of Pakistan building some late momentum, halting them on 269-9.
South Africa then made fairly light work of the chase. Lhuan-dre Pretorius got a reprieve as Naseen Shah spilled a return chance, though he was eventually dismissed for 46.
With the Proteas already on 81, De Kock continued his inspired form alongside Tony de Zorzi, combining for 153 before Faheem Ashraf took the latter for 76 in the 35th over.
De Kock registered eight fours and seven sixes among his decisive knock of 123, but it was Matthew Breetzke who got the winning runs, with his 17 getting South Africa to 270-2 with 59 balls left.
Data Debrief: De Kock closes in on record
De Kock reversed his ODI retirement for this series, and though he impressed with a 63 on his return in the opening match, he bettered that this time around.
His unbeaten 123 was his 22nd century in the format, the outright third-most for South Africa, behind Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25).
South Africa had lost their last five ODIs against Pakistan but avoided a sixth-straight head-to-head defeat, which would have equalled their longest losing streak against them.