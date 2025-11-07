Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs RSA Match?

South Africa had lost their last five ODIs against Pakistan but avoided a sixth-straight head-to-head defeat, which would have equalled their longest losing streak against them

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africas Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in second ODI

  • Proteas level three-match series at 1-1

  • Quinton de Kock hits first century since his South Africa comeback

Quinton de Kock's first century since his South Africa comeback led the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan, levelling the ODI series at 1-1.

Pakistan earned a dramatic win in the first match but struggled with the bat as South Africa cruised to the win on Thursday.

Nandre Burger (4-46) was quick out of the blocks for South Africa, taking Fakhar Zaman (0), Babar Azam (11) and Mohammad Rizwan (four) in the first five overs to drop Pakistan to 22-3.

Saim Ayub (53) and Salman Ali Agha, who top-scored with 69, settled the nerves somewhat with a 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was caught and bowled by Corbin Bosch.

Mohammad Nawaz also added a steady 59, but Nqaba Peter (3-55), who caught and bowled Nawaz, Hussain Talat (10) and Shaheen Afridi (1), helped stifle any chances of Pakistan building some late momentum, halting them on 269-9.

South Africa then made fairly light work of the chase. Lhuan-dre Pretorius got a reprieve as Naseen Shah spilled a return chance, though he was eventually dismissed for 46.

With the Proteas already on 81, De Kock continued his inspired form alongside Tony de Zorzi, combining for 153 before Faheem Ashraf took the latter for 76 in the 35th over.

Related Content
Related Content

De Kock registered eight fours and seven sixes among his decisive knock of 123, but it was Matthew Breetzke who got the winning runs, with his 17 getting South Africa to 270-2 with 59 balls left.

Data Debrief: De Kock closes in on record

De Kock reversed his ODI retirement for this series, and though he impressed with a 63 on his return in the opening match, he bettered that this time around.

His unbeaten 123 was his 22nd century in the format, the outright third-most for South Africa, behind Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25).

South Africa had lost their last five ODIs against Pakistan but avoided a sixth-straight head-to-head defeat, which would have equalled their longest losing streak against them.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

  5. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  2. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report